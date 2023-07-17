Leading experts from around the world attended the 18th World Congress of International Photodynamic Association (IPA) in Tampere, Finland (July 10th-15th) to discuss and advance light-activated therapies to treat infections that pose the biggest threats to global health security. The IPA World Congress featured research on a number of areas that use light-activated photosensitizers, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), antimicrobial photodisinfection, photoimmunotherapy (PIT), photodiagnosis (PD), etc.

Newly elected President of the IPA Board of Directors, Colin Hopper of UCL (England), a past winner of the IPA Lifetime Achievement Award, comments, "The Congress recognizes leaders from around the world, in their respective fields, for their contributions that continue to advance advanced the field of photomedicine." The IPA wishes to announce and congratulate the following award recipients:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

HUBERT VAN DEN BURGH (Switzerland) Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

KRISTIAN BERG (Norway) Institute for Cancer Research, Oslo University Hospital-Radium Hospital

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

KEYVAN MOGHISSI (UK) Yorkshire Laser Centre

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE AWARD

MICHAEL HAMBLIN (UK/South Africa)Laser Research Centre, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Johannesburg

TAYYABA HASAN IMPACT AWARD

ONDINE BIOMEDICAL INC. (CANADA)

AWARD FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENT OF PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

BRIAN POGUE (USA) University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD

VANDERLEI SALVADOR BAGNATO (BRAZIL) University of São Paulo (USP)

CLINICAL PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD

CRISTINA KURACHI (BRAZIL) University of São Paulo (USP), Instituto de Física de São Carlos (IFSC)

BASIC PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD

ANETTE WEYERGANG (NORWAY) Oslo University Hospital

EARLY INVESTIGATOR AWARDS

CRISTINA ROMO (USA) Ondine Research Laboratories

SHI LEI (CHINA) Fudan University Affiliated Huadong Hospital

OUTSTANDING POSTDOCTORAL FELLOW

PAROMITA SARBADHIKARY (SOUTH AFRICA) Laser Research Centre, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Johannesburg

Photodynamic medicine, both diagnostics and treatments, rely on light-activated photosensitizers which are agents that absorb light of a specific wavelength and transform it into energy that can eradicate infection causing pathogens. There are a growing number of applications for photomedicine that are being developed in leading research centres around the world.

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA)

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photomedicine, in particular in the areas of photodynamic disinfection, photodynamic therapy (PDT), photoimmunotherapy (PIT), and photodiagnosis (PD). With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinical and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. For more information, please go to the site: International Photodynamic Association (IPA)

The 18th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

The Biennial International Photodynamic Association World Congress aims to bring together researchers and clinicians in all fields of Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) and Photodiagnosis (PDD) since 1986. Every two years (with the exception of a 4-year hiatus since the 17th world congress), the IPA organizes a conference to foster scientific development and contribute to clinical practice. The 18th IPA World Congress will be held in Tampere, Finland, July 10-15, 2023. Full details of the Congress are available at https://ipa-2023.com/congress/speakers

