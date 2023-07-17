The "Europe Phycocyanin Market by Form, Grade, Application -Forecast To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the phycocyanin market in the European countries and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts to 2030.

In terms of value, the Europe Phycocyanin market is projected to reach $90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the Europe phycocyanin market is projected to reach 1,138.0 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of phycocyanin for nutraceutical applications, the increasing preference for natural colors over synthetic colors, the rising demand for natural blue colorants, and increasing venture investments in phycocyanin production.

However, the high prices of natural colorants, high costs of extracting and purifying phycocyanin, and complexities in algae production restrain the growth of this market.

Additionally, the high potential of phycocyanin in pharmaceutical applications and increasing consumer awareness regarding clean-label products are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the Europe phycocyanin market.

Companies Mentioned

AlgoSource (France)

Bluetec Naturals Co. Ltd (China)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited (India)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. (China)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

GNT Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Hangzhou OuQi Food co. Ltd. (China)

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co. Ltd (China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Phyco-Biotech Laboratories (France)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)

Qingdao ZolanBio Co. Ltd. (China)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

SPIFORM (France)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Xi'an Fengzu Biological Technology Co. Ltd (FZBIOTECH) (China)

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report:

by Form

Phycocyanin Powder

Liquid Phycocyanin

by Grade

Food-Grade Phycocyanin

Cosmetic-Grade Phycocyanin

Reagent- Analytical-Grade Phycocyanin

by Application

Food Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Diagnostics Biomedical

by Geography

Overview

France

Germany

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of form, grade, application, and country?

What is the size of the Europe phycocyanin market, and at what CAGR is this market projected to grow during 2023-2030?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe phycocyanin market?

Who are the major players operating in the Europe phycocyanin market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the Europe phycocyanin market?

What are the recent developments in the Europe phycocyanin market?

Which is the high-growth country in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2z7h1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717917180/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900