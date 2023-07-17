Anzeige
17.07.2023
The Ascendant Group: CEO Connection Opens Nominations for 2023 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market

SYOSSET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / CEO Connection, the only membership organization in the world for mid-market CEOs, is proud to announce that nominations for the 2023 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market are now being accepted.

CEO Connection

CEO Connection
company logo



The Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market recognizes the women who are initiating change, shaping innovation, and increasing standards for excellence within mid-market companies (with revenue between $100 million and $3 billion). Honorees are evaluated by annual revenue, number of employees, first impression on social media, and community involvement. To make a nomination, click here. The deadline is 11:59 p.m., July 31, 2023.

"This is an opportunity to recognize women CEOs who are making an impact in business and in their communities," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "And in the true nature of the CEO Connection Community, recognizing these remarkable people also sets an example for future generations of women leaders."

About CEO Connection
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.

For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For media interviews, contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding, neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com, 214.448.3765.

###

Contact Information

Neil Foote
Public Relations
neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com
214.448.3765

SOURCE: CEO Connection

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768182/CEO-Connection-Opens-Nominations-for-2023-Most-Influential-Women-of-the-Mid-Market

