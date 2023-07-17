Mike McTighe has been appointed Chair of the Boards of Press Acquisitions Limited and May Corporation Limited by the Independent Directors after a thorough, externally-facilitated search process.

Press Acquisitions Limited and May Corporation Limited are the respective parent companies of Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Spectator (1828) Limited, publishers of The Telegraph and The Spectator multimedia news brands. These award-winning media businesses have an established track record of driving profitable subscriptions growth through quality journalism and innovation across print and digital products. In Mike's role he will oversee a sales process at each of the parent companies.

Mike is an experienced business leader. He was appointed the inaugural Chairman of Openreach Ltd in January 2017 and has been Chairman of FTSE 250 company IG Group plc since February 2020. Mike spent eight years on the board of Ofcom, from 2007 to 2015. He is also Chairman of Together Financial Services Ltd and has previously been Chairman of numerous other public and private companies. He's held various non-executive positions over the past 25 years after a career in senior leadership roles at organisations including Cable Wireless, Philips, Motorola, and GE.

