Eventus Wins Best Market Surveillance Provider for second consecutive year in 2023 Waters Rankings

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions, has won the award for Best Market Surveillance Provider for the second consecutive year in the Waters Rankings 2023 Awards.

Thousands of WatersTechnology's market participant readers across the buy side and sell side voted in this year's Waters Rankings. The honor recognizing the company's software and service is the sixth award Eventus has received from WatersTechnology.

Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology, said: "Congratulations to Eventus for winning the best market surveillance provider category for the second consecutive year in the Waters Rankings. Eventus continues to attract and retain a range of clients across the capital markets, thanks to its impressive Validus platform, collaborative approach, and internal expertise on market regulation, compliance and engineering."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "The trade surveillance field has grown increasingly competitive over the last few years, and we are honored and humbled to receive the votes of the financial community for our highly customizable technology and the deep expertise we bring to our clients."

The recognition follows Eventus' win over the past two months of two key regional awards - the WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Platform for the third year running and the RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the second consecutive year. Eventus has now won nearly 35 awards and honors in four years.

The Waters Rankings Awards recognize the initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's "best-in-class" technology and data providers.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance, market risk and algo monitoring solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets.

Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

