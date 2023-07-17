Global demand for sodium-ion batteries is expected to grow to just under 70 GWh in 2033, from 10 GWh in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%, according to UK-based market research company IDTechEx.While still in its infancy, sodium-ion technology represents a viable alternative to lithium-ion battery technologies. With better raw material costs, enhanced safety, and better sustainability credentials, sodium-ion holds a promise of easing the strain on lithium-ion's supply chains. As global commercialization efforts for sodium-ion batteries intensify, IDTechEx forecasts that by ...

