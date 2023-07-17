Photon Energy's production in June was affected by weather conditions and was therefore lower than expected, a situation that plagued the entire first half of the year. Electricity prices are still unfavorable yoy, but have at least started to recover in Hungary, Photon Energy's main merchant market. The company's guidance for FY23 looks increasingly ambitious due to these challenging market conditions. After adjusting estimates, AlsterResearch analysts arrive at a new price target of EUR 4.25 (old: EUR 4.40), which still supports the BUY recommendation. The full update can be downloaded under https://www.research-hub.de/companies/Photon%20Energy%20NV





