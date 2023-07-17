ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $9.6 million, or $0.82 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.69 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $10.8 million, or $0.90 per basic share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Return on average assets and average equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 1.17% and 12.87%, respectively, compared to 1.01% and 11.18%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.35% and 14.85%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in earnings during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million. Without this one-time gain, net of tax, earnings for the quarter were $7.3 million1, or $0.63 earnings per basic common share.

"We are pleased with several positive developments during the second quarter that continue to strengthen our balance sheet and drive long term shareholder value. The Bank has strong asset quality with historically low nonperforming assets and we expect our credit quality metrics will continue to experience benefits from the robust economic environment in Texas. We put our excess capital to work and repurchased 322,601 shares of stock during the quarter at an attractive average price of $25.13 per share. Our earnings were good with earnings per basic share, net of extraordinary items, of $0.63 per share1. We've also been able to defend our NIM relative to peers with a 3.19% tax equivalent margin, a slight decrease from the prior quarter. During this period of lower asset growth, we'll continue to focus efforts on our strategic plan execution, improvements to net interest margin and operational efficiencies throughout the Company," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

1. Net earnings less extraordinary items is calculated as net earnings, less the gain on sale of correspondent bank stock, net of tax, of $2.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Excellent Asset Quality. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2023 and 0.30% at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 0.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, four nonperforming loans that were acquired from Westbound Bank with combined balances of $6.7 million were resolved and paid off with minimal charge-offs. An additional nonperforming loan with an outstanding balance of $1.4 million was resolved and paid off with a minimal charge-off.



Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 38.2% and 14.8% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office-related loans represent 4.4% of the total loan portfolio and have an average balance of $541,000.



Although asset quality remains strong, we adjusted certain qualitative factors during the second quarter to incorporate industry-wide concerns over CRE valuations and the possibility of higher-for-longer interest rates, which could impact cash flows and repayment ability of borrowers. These qualitative adjustments, along with minimal charge-offs and a slight reduction in the loan portfolio, resulted in no provision for credit loss in the second quarter of 2023.

Granular and Reliable Deposit Base. As of June 30, 2023, we have 85,615 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $29,693. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits decreased by $20.6 million during the second quarter, which consisted primarily of a decrease in public funds balances of $28.1 million, a decrease in other deposits of $52.3 million, partially offset by an increase in brokered certificates of deposit of $50.0 million. The bank has not historically used brokered deposits and does not foresee a reliance on them going forward, but issued these deposits during the quarter to test their availability as a contingent liquidity source. We also had an increase of approximately $7.0 million in collateralized repurchase agreements, which are shown on our balance sheet as a separate line item than deposits, but would be classified as deposits if not for the repurchase agreement.



As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we implemented both the IntraFi CDARS and ICS programs during the second quarter of 2023. These programs allow CD and money market deposit customers, respectively, to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining one time deposit or savings relationship with our Bank. Excluding public funds and bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2023 were 22.31% of total deposits.



We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to pay competitive rates, however noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 35.2% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 50 basis points during the quarter from 1.91% in the prior quarter to 2.41%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 105.6% for the linked quarter compared to the federal funds target rates. Our cost of total deposits (cost of funds) for the second quarter of 2023 increased 35 basis points from 1.18% in the prior quarter to 1.53%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 73.9% for the linked quarter.



Strong Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, are solid. We are taking advantage of low stock prices to repurchase shares of Company stock and add intrinsic value for shareholders. During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased 322,601 shares, or 2.8% of average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $25.13 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 12.9% as of quarter-end. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, is $1.5 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average assets as on June 30, 2023 is 9.1%. If we had to recognize our entire unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, the ratio would be 8.3% † , which is still well capitalized under regulatory requirements.





June 30, 2023 Net Unrealized Loss (dollars in thousands) Amortized

Cost Estimated

Fair Value -100 bps Actual +100 bps Available for sale $ 187,959 $ 166,596 $ (12,801 ) $ (21,363 ) $ (29,313 ) Held to maturity 437,292 402,735 (18,333 ) (34,557 ) (50,644 ) Total securities $ 625,251 $ 569,331 $ (31,134 ) $ (55,920 ) $ (79,957 )

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $24.7 million and $26.9 million, respectively, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 8.0%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $11.8 million, or 518.4%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $9.6 million, or 33.0%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in interest expense was due primarily to an $8.3 million increase in deposit interest and a $3.2 million increase in FHLB advance interest, each resulting from rising interest rates between the two periods. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in loan interest of $9.0 million, or 36.6%, and an increase in fed funds sold and interest-bearing deposits of $701,000, or 667.6%, during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 3.19% and 3.61%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 41 basis points primarily due to interest bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 232 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 117 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.38% to 2.41%, a change of 203 basis points, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 1.62% to 5.13%, an increase of 351 basis points, from the prior year quarter. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 4.77% to 5.70%, or 93 basis points, as well as 54 bps and 70 bps increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $65.2 million in new loans originated in the second quarter was 8.14%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased $459,000, or 1.8%, from $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $24.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest expense of $2.0 million, or 17.1%, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $1.6 million, or 4.3%. The increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase of $2.3 million, or 29.9%, in interest-bearing deposit expense, offset by a slight decrease in FHLB advances expense of $425,000, or 11.3%, from the prior quarter. Interest earned on loans increased $1.4 million, or 4.5%, from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.24% for the first quarter of 2023 to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of five basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.91% in the first quarter to 2.41% in the second quarter of 2023, a change of 50 basis points, while loan yield increased from 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023 to 5.70% for the second quarter of 2023, a change of 24 basis points.

During the first and second quarters of 2023, we recorded no provision for credit losses. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.8 million provision to incorporate economic forecasts for a recession into our CECL model. The factors that were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2022 are still relevant, however additional adjustments to certain qualitative factors were made in the current quarter to incorporate industry level concerns with respect to CRE valuations and "higher for longer" interest projections that could impact borrower cash flows and repayment ability. These qualitative factor adjustments were offset by a decline in the total loan portfolio balance during the quarter, resulting in no adjustment to the ACL during the quarter. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.36% and 1.34%, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $1.8 million, or 29.5%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $7.9 million, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the same quarter in 2022 was due to an increase in other noninterest income of $2.6 million, or 295.1%, resulting primarily from a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $409,000, or 46.4%, and a $322,000, or 100.0%, increase in the net realized loss on sale of securities, along with a $52,000, or 51.0%, decrease in mortgage fee income compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $777,000, or 3.9%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $20.5 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a $285,000, or 120.3%, increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees, a $212,000, or 27.4%, increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to recruiting and additional proxy related fees, a $209,000, or 1.8%, increase in employee compensation and benefits, due to higher salaries and benefits of $581,000, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expense of $404,000, and an increase in software and technology expense of $192,000, or 14.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, due to additional technology investments and an increase in the cost of our core processing software. The increases were partially offset by a $94,000, or 3.3%, decrease in occupancy expense, a $51,000, or 15.9%, decrease in advertising and promotions fees and a decrease in amortization expense of $29,000, or 16.3%, from the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $3.0 million, or 60.5%, from $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase is due to an increase in other noninterest income of $2.8 million, or 406.8%, primarily resulting from a one-time gain on the sale of nonmarketable correspondent bank stock of $2.8 million. Merchant and debit card fee income also increased $447,000, or 26.7%, quarter-over-quarter, due to an annual service provider bonus of $299,000 received during the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $415,000, or 446.2%, decrease in income resulting from a realized gain on securities of $93,000 in the first quarter and realized loss on securities of $322,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $504,000, or 2.5%, in the second quarter of 2023, from $20.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase resulted from a $402,000, or 69.0%, increase in legal and professional fees which was primarily due to annual meeting, proxy and related filing fees paid during the second quarter of 2023. The remainder of the increase was due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment fees of $221,000, or 73.4%, a $140,000, or 23.4%, increase in ATM and debit card expense and a $135,000, or 9.7%, increase in software and technology expense during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by a $325,000, or 2.7%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits, primarily from lower bonus expense accruals.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2023 was 62.84%, compared to 59.80% in the prior year quarter and 66.41% in the first quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.21 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.36 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.28 billion at June 30, 2022.

Gross loans decreased $43.9 million, or 1.85%, to $2.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to loans of $2.38 billion at March 31, 2023. Loan growth has declined as we have tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms and borrowers have responded to the increases in interest rates with fewer requests.

Gross loans increased $195.5 million, or 9.1%, from $2.14 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in gross loans during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 resulted from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $25.3 million decrease in warehouse lending loans, as we discontinued that line of business in the second quarter of 2023, and a $2.1 million reduction in PPP loan balances during the period. Excluding PPP and warehouse lending loans, gross loans increased $223.0 million, or 10.6%, from June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $20.6 million, or 0.8%, to $2.60 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2023, and decreased $176.8 million, or 6.4%, from $2.78 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits during the quarter resulted from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $77.1 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $56.5 million. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $190.3 million and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $13.5 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.15% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2023 and 0.46% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.11% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2023, and 0.30% at June 30, 2022. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily due to the resolution of several nonperforming assets during the quarter, four of which had outstanding principal balances of $6.7 million and were Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans, acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank. All of these nonperforming assets were resolved with minimal incurred losses.

Total equity was $297.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $300.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $282.8 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease from the previous quarter resulted primarily from an escalation in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.8 million due to fluctuations in the fair value of available for sale securities during the period, by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million and repurchase of Company stock of $8.1 million during the second quarter of 2023. This was partially offset by net income of $9.6 million during the period.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 47,663 $ 59,030 $ 52,390 $ 48,010 $ 56,545 Federal funds sold 44,950 95,400 47,275 71,875 2,425 Interest-bearing deposits 4,738 3,695 6,802 4,284 12,053 Total cash and cash equivalents 97,351 158,125 106,467 124,169 71,023 Securities available for sale 166,596 173,744 188,927 197,944 196,095 Securities held to maturity 437,292 476,105 509,008 633,386 713,390 Loans held for sale 795 1,260 3,156 2,749 2,770 Loans, net 2,300,882 2,344,240 2,344,245 2,234,782 2,107,658 Accrued interest receivable 11,110 10,443 11,555 10,111 10,144 Premises and equipment, net 56,151 55,457 54,291 54,212 54,437 Other real estate owned - 38 38 5 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 41,830 38,619 38,404 38,194 37,979 Core deposit intangible, net 1,633 1,746 1,859 1,973 2,086 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 60,396 64,350 61,385 60,581 53,171 Total assets $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266 $ 3,280,913 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 915,462 $ 992,527 $ 1,052,144 $ 1,141,184 $ 1,105,756 Interest-bearing 1,687,355 1,630,841 1,629,010 1,649,326 1,673,865 Total deposits 2,602,817 2,623,368 2,681,154 2,790,510 2,779,621 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,532 13,338 7,221 7,592 7,871 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,701 30,125 28,409 27,384 28,033 Line of credit 12,000 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 195,000 340,000 290,000 225,000 131,500 Subordinated debentures 47,719 49,186 49,153 51,119 51,053 Total liabilities 2,908,769 3,056,017 3,055,937 3,101,605 2,998,078 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 296,862 299,700 294,984 288,084 282,255 Noncontrolling interest 565 570 574 577 580 Total equity 297,427 300,270 295,558 288,661 282,835 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266 $ 3,280,913

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 38,734 $ 37,144 $ 35,720 $ 32,476 $ 29,120 Interest expense 14,031 11,982 7,362 4,179 2,269 Net interest income 24,703 25,162 28,358 28,297 26,851 Provision for credit losses - - 2,800 600 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,703 25,162 25,558 27,697 26,851 Noninterest income 7,873 4,905 5,122 5,803 6,081 Noninterest expense 20,471 19,967 20,897 20,237 19,694 Income before income taxes 12,105 10,100 9,783 13,263 13,238 Income tax provision 2,529 1,823 1,764 2,363 2,472 Net earnings $ 9,576 $ 8,277 $ 8,019 $ 10,900 $ 10,766 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 4 3 3 18 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,581 $ 8,281 $ 8,022 $ 10,903 $ 10,784 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.82 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.81 0.69 0.67 0.91 0.89 Cash dividends per common share 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share - end of quarter 25.58 25.13 24.70 24.18 23.69 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 22.67 22.29 21.85 21.31 20.82 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4) 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 11,912,249 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,735,475 11,939,593 11,938,973 11,907,233 11,968,227 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,756,512 12,012,004 12,048,475 12,032,391 12,098,983 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.17 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.87 11.18 10.88 14.87 14.85 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2) 3.19 3.24 3.57 3.59 3.61 Efficiency ratio(3) 62.84 66.41 62.42 59.35 59.80 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 295,864 $ 295,936 $ 314,067 $ 289,029 $ 294,156 Real estate: Construction and development 345,127 372,203 377,135 391,564 350,024 Commercial real estate 891,883 900,190 887,587 821,941 749,603 Farmland 187,105 190,802 185,817 179,402 166,309 1-4 family residential 496,340 499,944 493,061 467,983 450,929 Multi-family residential 44,385 44,760 45,147 43,025 55,985 Consumer 59,498 60,163 61,394 58,835 56,433 Agricultural 13,447 13,545 13,686 13,917 14,502 Overdrafts 252 270 282 369 435 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,333,901 $ 2,377,813 $ 2,378,176 $ 2,266,065 $ 2,138,376 Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 $ 28,997 $ 29,096 Loans charged-off (224 ) (94 ) (103 ) (418 ) (125 ) Recoveries 30 73 42 56 26 Provision for credit loss expense - - 2,800 600 - Balance at end of period $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 $ 28,997 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 894.6 238.4 294.7 313.3 294.4 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.02 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 3,550 $ 13,405 $ 10,848 $ 9,330 $ 9,848 Other real estate owned - 38 38 5 - Repossessed assets owned - - - - 27 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,550 $ 13,443 $ 10,886 $ 9,335 $ 9,875 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.15 % 0.57 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.46 % Total assets 0.11 0.40 0.32 0.28 0.30 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $795,000, $1.3 million, $3.2 million, $2.7 million, and $2.8 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2023 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $1.3 million, $1.6 million, $2.0 million, $2.0 million, and $1.7 million as of June 30 and March 31, 2023 and December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,056 $ 1,077 $ 1,096 $ 1,146 $ 1,070 Net realized (loss) gain on securities transactions (322 ) 93 172 - - Net realized gain on sale of loans 473 314 310 338 882 Fiduciary and custodial income 630 638 642 576 638 Bank-owned life insurance income 211 214 209 215 207 Merchant and debit card fees 2,121 1,674 1,711 1,738 2,061 Loan processing fee income 142 134 150 192 232 Mortgage fee income 50 68 81 75 102 Other noninterest income 3,512 693 751 1,523 889 Total noninterest income $ 7,873 $ 4,905 $ 5,122 $ 5,803 $ 6,081 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 11,939 $ 12,264 $ 12,364 $ 11,851 $ 11,730 Occupancy expenses 2,754 2,830 2,770 2,800 2,848 Legal and professional fees 985 583 779 503 773 Software and technology 1,531 1,396 1,525 1,409 1,339 Amortization 149 161 161 166 178 Director and committee fees 201 199 199 213 219 Advertising and promotions 269 267 488 378 320 ATM and debit card expense 739 599 740 723 674 Telecommunication expense 171 183 193 184 187 FDIC insurance assessment fees 522 301 359 272 237 Other noninterest expense 1,211 1,184 1,319 1,738 1,189 Total noninterest expense $ 20,471 $ 19,967 $ 20,897 $ 20,237 $ 19,694

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,363,158 $ 33,591 5.70 % $ 2,068,379 $ 24,587 4.77 % Securities available for sale 175,447 1,205 2.75 267,823 1,473 2.21 Securities held to maturity 455,626 2,831 2.49 596,013 2,666 1.79 Nonmarketable equity securities 28,931 301 4.17 14,128 289 8.20 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 62,165 806 5.20 74,047 105 0.57 Total interest-earning assets 3,085,327 38,734 5.04 3,020,390 29,120 3.87 Allowance for credit losses (31,909 ) (29,056 ) Noninterest-earning assets 219,532 218,106 Total assets $ 3,272,950 $ 3,209,440 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,653,237 $ 9,946 2.41 % $ 1,694,363 $ 1,623 0.38 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 262,088 3,349 5.13 47,016 190 1.62 Line of credit 7,352 64 3.49 - - - Subordinated debt 48,192 535 4.45 52,326 453 3.47 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,823 137 2.21 9,045 3 0.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,995,692 14,031 2.82 1,802,750 2,269 0.50 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 948,083 1,090,288 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,480 25,090 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 978,563 1,115,378 Equity 298,695 291,312 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,272,950 $ 3,209,440 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.22 % 3.37 % Net interest income $ 24,703 $ 26,851 Net interest margin(3) 3.21 % 3.57 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.19 % 3.61 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,375,533 $ 65,748 5.58 % $ 2,003,053 $ 46,859 4.72 % Securities available for sale 179,984 2,273 2.55 377,132 3,091 1.65 Securities held to maturity 479,063 5,881 2.48 393,110 4,151 2.13 Nonmarketable equity securities 28,658 720 5.07 14,678 698 9.59 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 48,650 1,256 5.21 203,738 214 0.21 Total interest-earning assets 3,111,888 75,878 4.92 2,991,711 55,013 3.71 Allowance for credit losses (31,922 ) (29,628 ) Noninterest-earning assets 218,868 215,886 Total assets $ 3,298,834 $ 3,177,969 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,639,003 $ 17,601 2.17 % $ 1,702,216 $ 2,865 0.34 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 285,963 7,123 5.02 42,395 236 1.12 Line of credit 3,696 64 3.49 1,878 34 3.65 Subordinated debt 48,675 1,075 4.45 41,572 699 3.39 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,937 150 1.69 9,976 5 0.10 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,995,274 26,013 2.63 1,798,037 3,839 0.43 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 977,738 1,059,032 Accrued interest and other liabilities 28,706 24,680 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,006,444 1,083,712 Equity 297,116 296,220 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,298,834 $ 3,177,969 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.29 % 3.28 % Net interest income $ 49,865 $ 51,174 Net interest margin(3) 3.23 % 3.45 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.22 % 3.49 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.5 million and $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 296,862 $ 299,700 $ 294,984 $ 288,084 $ 282,255 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,633 ) (1,746 ) (1,859 ) (1,973 ) (2,086 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 263,069 $ 265,794 $ 260,965 $ 253,951 $ 248,009 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,603,167 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 11,912,249 Book value per common share $ 25.58 $ 25.13 $ 24.70 $ 24.18 $ 23.69 Tangible book value per common share(1) 22.67 22.29 21.85 21.31 20.82 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as % of Total Equity (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 Total equity(1) $ 297,427 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (27,300 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 270,127 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 16,877 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 27,300 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 44,177 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 14.9 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 314,304 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 14.1 % Total average assets $ 3,272,950 Total equity to average assets 9.1 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 8.3 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $16,877.

Cost of Total Deposits Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,653,237 $ 1,624,610 $ 1,694,363 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 948,083 1,002,793 1,090,288 Total average deposits $ 2,601,320 $ 2,627,403 $ 2,784,651 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 9,946 $ 7,655 $ 1,623 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.41 % 1.91 % 0.38 % Average cost of total deposits (cost of funds) 1.53 1.18 0.23

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per share" and PPP-adjusted metrics are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and Company CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and Bank CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm Central Time the day of the call and remain available through July 31, 2023 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2023, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

