Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year financial report January-June 2023

17 July 2023 at 15.00 EET Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year financial report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on nordea.com . Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release. This statutory half-year report now published covers the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc in Finland. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The financial statements of Nordea Bank Abp comprise the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and give the best overview of the Group. Summary of the first half of 2023 The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 54.5m

Net interest income totalled EUR 139.6m

Total operating income was EUR 137.4m

Total operating expenses were EUR 75.1m.

Net loan losses totalled EUR 7.9m.

Loans to the public amounted to EUR 31,541.1m.

Debt securities in issue totalled EUR 21,062.6m.

The combined size of the cover pools was EUR 26,241.2m and overcollateralization 24.4%. Summary of the key figures Jan-Jun

2023 Jan-Jun

2022 Change

% Full year

2022 Net interest income, EURm 139.6 139.5 0 269.2 Total operating income, EURm 137.4 157.0 -12 284.1 Total operating expenses, EURm -75.1 -83.9 -11 -154.9 Profit before loan losses, EURm 62.4 73.1 -15 129.2 Net loan losses, EURm -7.9 -7.9 -20.3 Operating profit, EURm 54.5 65.2 -16 108.9 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 5.0 5.0 6.3 Return on equity, % 5.5 7.5 5.7 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 40.2 38.4 40.1 Total capital ratio, % 40.7 38.9 40.6 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 15 13 14

Helsinki, 17 July 2023

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors For further information: Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer, + 358 40 545 3859

Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Officer, + 358 40 516 2971 attachments:

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Half-year financial report 2023

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2183G_1-2023-7-17.pdf



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Alternative Performance Measures January-June 2023

