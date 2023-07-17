Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Awarded U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Contract Enabling Sales to Federal, State and Local Agencies

Award Provides Streamlined Purchasing Process and Immediate Availability of Safe Pro's Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Personal Protective Equipment Products in the $40+ Billion GSA MAS Contract Market

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for individuals and infrastructure, today announced that that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This contract will allow Federal, State and Local government customers and agencies to easily purchase the Company's Explosive Ordnance Disposal ("EOD") and Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") products through the GSA Schedule for their safety and security needs The Government contract was awarded with an initial five (5) year term with three (3) extension for five (5) years each for a maximum of twenty (20) years.

GSA Schedules are the acquisition arm of the GSA and increase the efficiency of the federal procurement process. Through GSA Schedule contracts, companies such as Safe Pro can sell products and services to all federal agencies and certain state and local agencies. The Company has applied for and met all the requirements to be a GSA Schedule contractor and sell to the government at all levels, making the purchasing process faster and more cost-effective. Government buyers will now be able to purchase Safe Pro's PPE products through GSA Advantage!, the government's premier online shopping superstore.

"As a small business, Safe Pro has successfully been producing PPE products for some of the most demanding customers, including military and humanitarian aid organizations supporting the UN Peacekeeping mission. Through the inclusion on the GSA Schedule, we now have the opportunity under the small business certification and Buy American Act, to provide our 'Made in the USA' EOD and blast and fragmentation resistant solutions to U.S. government customers and federal agencies who are seeking high-performance, domestically produced protective equipment at competitive prices. This latest milestone is another defining achievement for Safe Pro Group as we continue our mission to develop innovative safety and security solutions and wish to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to deliver this award," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

To qualify for GSA approval, the Company went through a rigorous application process. Contractors selling through the GSA contract are carefully vetted beforehand and must have a proven track record within its industry. The GSA Multiple Award Schedule also provides a competitive advantage in the government sector since terms and conditions including pricing and warranties are previously agreed upon.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

