Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce that beginning in June 2023, its U.S. operations were fully profitable for the first time ever, and we anticipate that to continue moving forward. This is another major milestone for the Company.

This was driven by a focus in further adjusting and improving our FedEx operations, which we took over one year ago. These operations had faced significant unexpected challenges, which caused losses in months prior; however, the adjustments and persistent efforts resulted in the Company turning a small net profit in June 2023, including resulting gross margins of approximately 18%. Our U.S. Amazon operations continue to be profitable as well. We expect the trend of our operations in the United States to continue being profitable the rest of the year. It is important to note that our growing U.S. operations currently accounts for approximately 60% of our total revenues. The Company is continuing to focus on our Canadian operations in parallel, including potential profitable customer diversification opportunities to achieve net profitability within our Canadian operations.

CEO Rich Wheeless commented: "I am very excited about these improvements and resulting profits following some major changes and realignment within the Company. This has made us a more disciplined Company in a volatile economy. As a result, our gross margins have continued to improve, resulting in achieving profitability in our U.S. operations. We believe this has placed the Company in the strongest position to finish the back-half of the year stronger than ever for future growth and further diversification that will spur higher revenues, margins and increased operating performance."

The Company looks forward to providing a further update in the coming days.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

