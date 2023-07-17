VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced highlights of the VMware Explore 2023 season, which is the global multi-cloud industry event taking place around the world. VMware Explore 2023 starts in Las Vegas on August 21-24, 2023 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Later this year, VMware Explore 2023 Barcelona will take place November 6-9, 2023 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Additional VMware Explore 2023 regional events are scheduled for Singapore (September 27-28), São Paulo (October 18-19) and Tokyo (November 14-15).

The VMware Explore season begins in Las Vegas with a general session featuring announcements, customers and previews of VMware innovation, plus multiple solution keynotes featuring VMware executives, customers and industry leaders, as well as hundreds of user-driven panels, certification trainings and labs on industry and technology topics. VMware Explore content will cover all things multi-cloud, including enterprise applications, cloud architecture, infrastructure, tools for the hybrid workforce, networking and security with a special spotlight on AI for the VMware community. For those that are unable to attend the Las Vegas conference in person, VMware will live stream the full keynote programming including general session, solution keynotes and a technology innovation showcase on August 22, 2023.

"We are looking forward to kicking off the VMware Explore season in Las Vegas, with events being held throughout the world, where we will host our loyal community of technology users and industry leaders looking to learn more from VMware and others on efforts to solve today's multi-cloud complexities," said Laura Heisman, Chief Marketing Officer, VMware. "Our goal is to deliver a comprehensive program that allows every attendee to navigate this multi-cloud era and focus on creating the business value they envision."

VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas Key Events and Sessions

With four days of technology and cloud transformation education, training, and access to industry experts, VMware Explore attendees will have opportunities to gain actionable value.

VMware Explore sessions and networking opportunities will enable attendees to scale cloud-native platform operations, accelerate cloud transformation, and empower and enhance security for the hybrid workforce. Below are keynotes for attendees to consider:

3 Strategies to Conquer Your Clouds and Accelerate Innovation

Accelerate Application Delivery for Continuous Innovation

Everything Everywhere All At Once Living on the Edge with VMware

Harnessing the Power of Data and Intelligence for Today's Changing Workplace

Modern-Day Explorers

Technology Innovation Showcase

Additionally, this year SpringOne is part of VMware Explore Las Vegas and will focus on providing the expert technical content that enables Spring developers to build microservices, web apps, serverless, event-driven, reactive, and cloud workloads across the software industry. On Monday, August 21st, SpringOne at VMware Explore will consist of keynotes along with breakout tracks for a full-day schedule with many opportunities to network, attend breakout sessions, workshops and meet-the-expert roundtables that will continue through August 24. More details are available here: https://springone.io/

VMware will also host Global Partner Forum, a series of events taking place throughout VMware Explore Las Vegas designed exclusively for the VMware Partner Community. Highlights include a Partner Keynote featuring VMware President Sumit Dhawan, and Global Partner Leaders: Ricky Cooper, Head of Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organization; Paula Hodgins, SVP Cloud Sales; and Zia Yusuf SVP Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions. Additionally, partners can attend the Partner Theatre featuring partner product and business sessions located within the Partner Lounge, a community space for networking and meetings.

To learn more about the unique programming VMware Explore has to offer, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore/us/engage/programs.html

To view the full content calendar for VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, please visit: https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2023lv/content/page/catalog

VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas Registration

To register to attend VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, please visit: https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2023lv/reg/form/contactInfo

For questions about press registration, please contact: exploreinfluencers@vmware.com

For questions about analyst registration, please contact: kathrynhall@vmware.com

For a current list of sponsors and exhibitors, please visit: https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2023lv/exhibitorlisting/page/exhibitorlisting

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore aims to be the industry's go-to-event for all things multi-cloud. VMware Explore 2023 will feature more industry-led solution and technical sessions than ever before, an extensive ecosystem of 90% of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of multi-cloud ISVs ?and several networking events across the VMware community. With an unparalleled view into multi-cloud services, from public to private to edge, for all applications, VMware Explore 2023 attendees will gain the knowledge and tools they need to solve challenges by simplifying multi-cloud complexity without compromise.

To learn more about VMware Explore, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore.html

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, Explore, and SpringOne are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

