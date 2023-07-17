U C, Inc. Becomes "Super Anime Store", Entering the Multi-Billion Anime Market

Super Anime Store operates four stores in Florida, has an independently owned and operated store in Utah, wholesale division and online retailer

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / U C, Inc., formerly Symmetry Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SMMR), (the "Company"), announced today that is has acquired the assets of each south Florida "Super Anime Store" as well as the rights to the name, and will change its name accordingly to "Super Anime Store, Inc". Per the terms and conditions of a sale and purchase agreement, the existing principal and founder of the Super Anime Store brand, Allam Lobo, becomes the new CEO and sole director and officer of the Company.

Under the sale and purchase agreement, the Gummies Factory, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, has been divested to become a private company and the sole operations and focus of the Company becomes that of Super Anime Store.

As a result of the overall transaction, the Company has undergone a change of control, wherein Allam Lobo, sole officer and director, becomes the sole controlling shareholder of the Company by virtue of his holdings of the supervoting Series A Preferred Stock of the Company.

Allam Lobo, the Company's new CEO, stated, "Super Anime Store is a leading anime store providing anime fans with the latest and greatest merchandise for over a decade. Founded in 2010, the store began as an online-only destination for anime lovers across Florida. As the years passed, Super Anime Store expanded its business by attending anime conventions throughout the state. In 2014, we opened our first storefront in Lauderhill, Florida. The store provides a unique brand of anime culture that appeals to fans of all ages, with new merchandise added to inventory every week.

Today, with multiple locations, Super Anime Store remains committed to providing its loyal customers with the best anime shopping experience.

Super Anime Store is part of the fast-growing marketing phenomenon known as the "Anime Market", which is driven by an ever-expanding marketing presence of new animes and the growing availability of all streaming platforms worldwide. According to market research published by Skyquest, the global Anime Market in 2022 reached $28.61 Billion and is projected to grow year-over-year at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%, such that by 2030 the global Anime Market will reach $60.06 Billion. The U.S. Anime Market is estimated to represent approximately 10% of this worldwide total year-over-year. This growth rate is predicted to apply to all sectors of this market including our merchandise sector." He added, "The growing popularity of anime, especially among young people everywhere, has continued to drive our growth of sales. We believe we are excellently positioned to capitalize on this continuing trend and plan to expand our number of stores in Florida and across the country.

Speaking for all of us at Super Anime Store, we are delighted to become a public company, and look forward to demonstrating for our shareholders, old and new, that their investment in us is well placed."

About Super Anime Store. Super Anime Store is the leading anime store in Florida, owning and operating four stores in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach and Naples, and conducting both wholesale and retail operations. The product offerings of each Super Anime Store reflect the best anime merchandise available worldwide, including exclusive merchandise straight from Japan. For more information, visit our online retail store at https://superanimestore.com.

About U C, Inc. U C, Inc. a Nevada corporation, was founded as a software technology business in 2001 as "Symmetry Technologies, Inc." Today, it is a publicly-traded corporation which trades on the OTC Market under the symbol "SMMR".

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

