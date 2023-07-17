Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 14:14
South Pole: At the Crossroads of Climate Communications: Mastering Climate Claims in 2023 Report

Climate claims is an exciting, evolving space.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / This report emphasises why corporations need to become more savvy about communicating their corporate climate actions. Learn how to move away from vague and broad-sweeping statements, and strive for transparent and consistent communications that will lead to true green impact.

Access our latest report and gain an understanding of:

  • A global snapshot of the disclosure of corporate climate commitments
  • The need for a Paris-aligned climate claim 'Funding Climate Action'
  • An overview of international best practice and guidance on corporate climate claims
  • How to build credible claims, with interviews from South Pole's experts
  • Introduction to South Pole's new 'Funding Climate Action' label

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from South Pole on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: South Pole
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/south-pole
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: South Pole

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768296/At-the-Crossroads-of-Climate-Communications-Mastering-Climate-Claims-in-2023-Report

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
