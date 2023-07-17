South Pole: At the Crossroads of Climate Communications: Mastering Climate Claims in 2023 Report

Climate claims is an exciting, evolving space.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / This report emphasises why corporations need to become more savvy about communicating their corporate climate actions. Learn how to move away from vague and broad-sweeping statements, and strive for transparent and consistent communications that will lead to true green impact.

Access our latest report and gain an understanding of:

A global snapshot of the disclosure of corporate climate commitments

The need for a Paris-aligned climate claim 'Funding Climate Action'

An overview of international best practice and guidance on corporate climate claims

How to build credible claims, with interviews from South Pole's experts

Introduction to South Pole's new 'Funding Climate Action' label

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from South Pole on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: South Pole

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/south-pole

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: South Pole

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768296/At-the-Crossroads-of-Climate-Communications-Mastering-Climate-Claims-in-2023-Report