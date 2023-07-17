EQS-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

African Energy Chamber: TotalEnergies Confirmed as Diamond Sponsor, Sustainable Energy Partner of African Energy Week



17.07.2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TotalEnergies Confirmed as Diamond Sponsor, Sustainable Energy Partner of African Energy Week The African Energy Chamber is honoured to welcome TotalEnergies as a Diamond sponsor and the official Sustainable Energy Partner of African Energy Week 2023. French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company TotalEnergies has positioned itself as a dedicated partner for Africa through a series of impactful project developments, its commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices and a drive to making energy poverty history. With a focus on scaling up energy security and economic prosperity, the energy major has unlocked a new era of industry growth in Africa on the back of local content, sustainable investments and long-term partnerships. With the company advancing its contribution to Africa's energy future, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to welcome TotalEnergies as a Diamond sponsor and the Sustainable Energy Partner for African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 - the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. Taking place on October 16-20 in Cape Town, TotalEnergies' participation as both sponsor and partner is a testament to the company's commitment to driving the next wave of innovative energy projects in Africa. Renowned for its expertise across the entire energy value chain, including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity, TotalEnergies joins AEW as a dedicated partner in promoting Africa's energy sector, supporting sustainable development initiatives while ushering in a new era of energy security and economic progress. With activities in 43 African countries and boasting around 13,000 employees, the company is committed to providing affordable, clean and reliable energy solutions that contribute to the well-being of African people and the development of the continent. Initially serving as an oil operator, TotalEnergies has rapidly expanded its portfolio and footprint in Africa, thereby strengthening its role as both an integrated energy company and strong partner for the continent. Steadfast in its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 while accelerating energy security and resilience, TotalEnergies has developed a comprehensive strategy that focuses on improving overall operational efficiency and fostering sustainability. TotalEnergies is implementing various measures, such as optimizing processes, technologies and infrastructure to minimize energy waste and reduce the company's carbon footprint. Additionally, the energy major is prioritizing local content, impactful developments and partnerships, establishing an 'Africa-first' approach regarding industry growth and investments. Environmental, Social and Governance represents a top priority for the company as well as inclusivity and opportunities for women and youth in Africa's energy space. TotalEnergies' sponsorship reflects its belief in Africa's immense energy potential and the opportunities for collaboration and investment on the continent. It reinforces the company's commitment to supporting Africa's energy sector as it embraces innovation, advances renewable energy technologies, and drives economic growth and prosperity. A prominent player in Nigeria's energy sector, TotalEnergies has been actively engaged in various aspects such as oil and gas exploration, production, natural gas liquefaction, and retail operations. Notably, TotalEnergies recently achieved a significant milestone with the discovery of oil and gas reserves in oil mining lease (OML) 102, a testament to its unwavering commitment to unlocking and maximizing Africa's vast oil and gas resources. With interests in the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant, ownership stakes in approximately 30 OMLs, including five that the company operates, and the management of two lubricant blending plants, TotalEnergies is deeply involved in Nigeria's energy landscape. Additionally, the company is also spearheading the development of several solar projects. In South Africa, the company operates five exploration licenses, a refinery, and has interests in the Prieska solar project. The energy major was also responsible for two major gas discoveries in 2019 and 2020, respectively: the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries. Following the company's discovery in the Namibian side of the Orange Basin last year, TotalEnergies has embarked on an ambitious exploration drive offshore South Africa, having been granted environmental authorization in April this year to explore Block 5/6/7 - an area which overlaps the Orange Basin. In North Africa, TotalEnergies has been active in Libya for more than 60 years with interests in several oil concessions, including the Al Jurf, El Sharara, Waha and Mabruk fields, as well as in the Murzuk basin. In Algeria, the energy major has been active since 1952, with interests in several oil and gas fields. Through their producing fields, TotalEnergies delivers gas to the French market via the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal. TotalEnergies also has a strong presence in the Egyptian energy market, with interests in the Ikdu LNG plant (Train 1); interests in two offshore oil exploration blocks in the Mediterranean; and has developed two solar projects. In Uganda, the energy major is spearheading the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) as well as the Tilenga project. The 1,443km-long EACOP is crucial for transporting oil from the Kingfisher and Tilenga oilfields in Uganda to international markets via Tanzania. Further south, TotalEnergies is making progress with the development of the Mozambique LNG project - a $20 billion project that aims to produce up to 12.8 million tons of LNG per annum. While construction has been delayed owing to security risks, the French-major is currently engaging with government and project partners to get this important project off the ground. In Namibia, TotalEnergies' collaboration with QatarEnergy and NAMCOR in the Orange Basin has resulted in significant oil discoveries, namely Venus-1X. With a multi-well drilling campaign currently underway, TotalEnergies Namibian exploration drive is set to transform the market. "We are delighted to welcome TotalEnergies as a Diamond Sponsor and the Sustainable Energy Partner for AEW," states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC. "Whether it is conducting exploration in North Africa or making discoveries in West Africa or driving large-scale LNG facilities in East Africa, TotalEnergies represents a worthy partner for our continent. The energy major remains one of the companies that has become one of Africa's largest tax payers and largest employers, with the majority of its operations in Africa spearheaded by Africans. TotalEnergies has empowered Africans to take on leadership and drive developments, and we expect a lot more from them as we drive gas development and energy security across the continent. Their global leadership in the energy sector and commitment to sustainable development align perfectly with the goals and vision of Africans." Through its participation in AEW, TotalEnergies will support the high-level panel discussions, country spotlight sessions and networking events. The company will showcase its latest advancements in renewable energy technologies and local content, driving various workshops and collaborative discussions. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber. Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3pPY4Qy About African Energy Week:

AEW is the AEC's interactive exhibition and networking event that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events. For more information, visit www.AECWeek.com



17.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

