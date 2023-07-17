Three-Year Permit Allows for Deployment of Up to 1000 Electric Scooters, Solidifying Helbiz's Role in Sicily's Sustainable Urban Transportation

Helbiz, a micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) company, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its operating permit in the city of Palermo for a further three years. The permit allows for the deployment of up to 1000 electric scooters, highlighting Helbiz's role in bolstering the availability of sustainable transport in Sicily. This achievement is even more significant as Helbiz was awarded the top spot in a highly competitive application process.

With its favorable climate year-round, Palermo provides the perfect conditions for the use of micro-mobility vehicles throughout all seasons, making this sustainable mode of transport an ideal choice for the city's residents and visitors alike.

Electric micro-mobility is pivotal in transforming urban commuting, offering an efficient, sustainable solution. Helbiz remains steadfast in its dedication to providing Palermo's residents with a reliable, user-friendly service. The increased fleet of electric scooters is set to further enhance urban mobility, promote greener lifestyle choices, and contribute to reducing traffic and road congestion, thereby fostering a cleaner and more accessible urban environment.

"We're humbled and excited about the renewed opportunity to serve the vibrant city of Palermo," stated Luca Santambrogio, Country Manager of Helbiz in Italy. "Our top ranking in the application process speaks to our team's hard work and our commitment to offering a high-quality, sustainable service. We look forward to continuing our contribution to Palermo's sustainability efforts and to playing an integral part in shaping the city's micro-mobility landscape."

