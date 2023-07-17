Sustainability Lands in Cinemas With Lucca Film Festival for Future, the New Short Film Competition in Collaboration With Sofidel as Part of LFF 2023

PORCARI (LU), ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Sofidel:

The Lucca Film Festival is going green. Sofidel, a Tuscan company which is one of the world leaders in the production of paper for hygienic and domestic use, best known in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand, is a sponsor of the 2023 Festival and, in particular, of the first edition of Lucca Film Festival for Future, the competition reserved for short films dealing with green issues related to environmental protection as part of the Lucca Film Festival (LFF), to be held in Lucca from September 23 to October 1.

Film makers and directors from Italy and abroad can submit their work until Friday, July 28, 2023, sending it as a video link to future@luccafilmfestival.it or by registering on the Filmfreeway and Festhome platforms. The short films must be no longer than 29 minutes, represent the first showing in Italy and must have been made no earlier than 2021. Of the films submitted, 15 will be selected from around the world, which will be screened during the festival and compete for the awards. The selection aims to showcase the most innovative and interesting modes of narrative, documentary and interactive storytelling.

Sofidel has made sustainability a strategic lever of growth, succeeding in concretely integrating it into its industrial development policies. From this commitment comes the desire to spread the culture of sustainability through educational projects aimed particularly at the younger generation and, as of this year, also through the language of the Seventh Art. The first edition of the Lucca Film Festival for Future competition aims in fact to raise awareness of the need for a new culture of enhancement and protection of the environment and nature.

Elena Faccio, Group Creative & Communication Director at Sofidel comments: "Lucca Film Festival is a prestigious event, eagerly anticipated by national and international film enthusiasts and many more: we are very proud to be present with this initiative dedicated to green cinema. We have been committed to spreading the culture of sustainability for over 15 years, believing that it is a theme that can be expressed in multiple languages. Illustrating it through the art of film makes it possible to reach new audiences and raise their awareness about urgent issues that affect everyone."

Nicola Borelli, President of the Lucca Film Festival adds: "Sofidel joins the family of festival supporters for an ambitious but not impossible goal that falls under the larger theme of sustainability. Film is first and foremost a form of communication, and our common interest is to promote environmental protection by concretely involving young people and counteracting the 'drop in the ocean' effect of perceiving one's contribution as minuscule compared to the total support needed. But we are convinced that the ocean is made up of drops and that each of them can make a difference."

The competition reserved for short films focusing on green issues also stems from a collaboration with festivals in the "Film For Our Future" international network and the EURASF network (European Network of Science Communicators, Filmmakers, Film Producers and Festival Organizers).

A jury consisting of representatives from the 10 festivals in the "Film For Our Future" network will evaluate the works and announce the results by September 15, 2023. During the final evening of the festival on Saturday, September 30, which will be held at the Astra cinema in Lucca, the winners will be announced and the first prize of € 1,000 will be awarded.

During the week of the festival, the entire final selection of the competition will be screened both in the morning for schools and in the afternoon and evening for the public. It will also be possible to watch the short films for free on demand on the dedicated page of the Festival Scope portal.

All information on how to submit your short film is available on the dedicated page https://www.luccafilmfestival.it/iscrizione-lff-for-future-2023/

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania and the USA - with more than 6,500 employees, net sales of 2,801 million Euros (2022) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year (1,440,000 tonnes in 2022). "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Lycke, Nicky, Papernet. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic factor with regards to growth and is committed to reducing its impact on natural capital and maximising social benefits, setting as objective the creation of shared added value for all stakeholders. Sofidel's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to 2030 have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

