MarkNet Alliance: New Auction Industry Partnership

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / MarkNet Alliance, a group of 65 auction industry leaders announces a new strategic partnership with the leading auction software provider, Auctioneer Software of Grandville, MI. This important new collaboration brings together some of the industry's most innovative companies with a software partner that matches it's forward-thinking outlook on the auction industry.

The software, best practices, and collaboration that the two entities can now offer to MarkNet members makes for one of the most comprehensive offerings to auction professionals in the industry. MarkNet's focus is growing the businesses of it's members. This new venture clears the path to a true auctioneer owned portal and marketplace, controlled by those who provide the content.

"We are very excited and thankful for this new partnership. This brings many new features that our members have been waiting for as well as a mutual enthusiasm for new development. That, along with our shared best practices gives our members the best tools for success," says Jodi Reynolds, CEO of MarkNet Alliance.

Kurt Kaptein of Auctioneer Software adds, "Auctioneer Software is constantly developing and improving our software. This put us in an excellent strategic position to provide a solution for Marknet Alliance and their members. The values held by Marknet Alliance and their members are directly in line with the principles we hold, making this partnership a natural fit for us. We are excited for the opportunity this presents to Auctioneer Software to service Marknet Alliance going forward."

SOURCE: MarkNet Alliance Inc.

