Italian Food and Beverage Corp: Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Announces Strategic Partner

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK:IFBC)

IFBC is now an approved vendor for Ferraro Foods, one of the country's largest specialty distributors of food and foodservice supplies to Italian restaurants and pizzerias in the eastern U.S.

Ferraro Foods serves over 8,000 customers in 26 states. Recently they have announced a major expansion of its Long Island distribution business with the addition of a 230,000-square-foot warehouse, this distribution center is expected to increase capacity in the largest specialty Italian foods market.

IFBC is currently coordinating efforts with the Ferraro Foods New York distribution center in Melville, the mutual goal is to collaborate with each respective sales team to expand both companies' reach to new clients while introducing the Dino Luzzi energy drink regular and sugar free to the existing ones.

The Dino Luzzi Energy Drink is the only energy drink made in Italy currently in the Ferraro Foods line, and is now distributed in the State of New York and its boroughs by Ferraro Foods.

It should be a perfect fit to bolster the company's brand.

Dino Luzzi, CEO commented, "We are excited that Ferraro Foods is adding our brand to their clients. This purchase order shows their trust in our product line. We are working with their sales team to increase sales while continuing marketing the product and, we will continue to do what is needed to increase shareholder value, looking forward to updating shareholders in the next few months."

Contact info:

Dino Luzzi

CEO

info@ifbcorp.com

