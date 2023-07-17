Gstaad, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - Longevity Investors Ltd. is proud to announce that its fourth Longevity Investors Conference (LIC) will take place on September 27-29, 2023, in Gstaad, Switzerland, at one of the country's most prominent hotels, Le Grand Bellevue.





The premier event is for investors wanting to learn about the latest trends and opportunities in the longevity and rejuvenation industry. It will bring together more than 100 pre-selected investors, as well as experts, speakers and companies from the longevity field, representing new ideas and developments.

This year's speakers include some of the world's most renowned names in the field of ageing and rejuvenation research, biotechnology, healthcare, finance and policy. A full list of the speakers can be found here: https://www.longevityinvestors.ch.

The conference agenda will cover four important pillars in the longevity industry: investments, personal longevity, science and infrastructure. The main goal is to provide investors with the latest information and insights in the field, allowing them to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of longevity.

"Our agenda this year is very rich," said Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of the Longevity Investors Conference and Founding Partner of Maximon. "We wanted to cover four important pillars in the longevity industry: investments, personal longevity, science and of course infrastructure. Our main goal is to bring together investors and give them the latest information in the field, so together we can make a difference."

The conference will also offer numerous opportunities for networking and re-charging at the lunches, evening receptions, dinners and longevity experiences taking place over the course of the two-day event.

To see the latest agenda and register for the conference, please visit: https://www.longevityinvestors.ch/agenda.

About Longevity Investors Conference (LIC)

The Longevity Investors Conference is bringing together the world's leading longevity key opinion leaders and scientists, institutional and private investors, wealthy private individuals, family offices, and investment funds. The main aim of the event is to discuss the latest trends and opportunities but also to provide relevant insights into the longevity and rejuvenation industry. As an investors-only conference, the event is fully focused on investors.

More details about LIC can be found here www.longevityinvestors.ch.

