DentalMonitoring featured in National Health Service anniversary publication

PARIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalMonitoring's role in the future of orthodontics has been recognised in a special editorial partnership, which will see the leading AI-powered orthodontic solutions company featured in a publication celebrating the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS).

More than 1,000 NHS patients currently use DentalMonitoring's remote monitoring solutions, which provide practices the bandwidth to treat more patients with the same resources for long-term growth and profitability.

For the historic book, Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service, DentalMonitoring is showcased with an exclusive feature as an example of achievement and progress in the technological and healthcare sphere.

DentalMonitoring, the first remote monitoring solution to introduce AI to the orthodontic world, can detect more than 130 intraoral observations from a patient's smartphone, including anteroposterior correction, extraction space closure, midline deviation, bracket debonds, wire movement, aligner seat/unseat, TADs, class II correctors, ties, buttons, attachments and more.

"It is an honor to be highlighted as the new standard in quality orthodontic care," says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. "DentalMonitoring is proud to take NHS practices to a new level of clinical care and practice optimisation."

DentalMonitoring

About DentalMonitoring - www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring exists to make orthodontics smarter. Powered by the most advanced AI in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed comprehensive doctor-driven solutions to help orthodontists grow and optimize their practice, provide superior clinical care, and deliver a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring's unique platforms give orthodontists connected, smarter and more sustainable care. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 10 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Contact :

Anne-Claire Sanz

Global Head of Marketing

a.sanz@dental-monitoring.com

+33 01 86 95 01 01

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153503/DentalMonitoring.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107826/4162481/DentalMonitoring_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dentalmonitoring-featured-in-national-health-service-anniversary-publication-301876432.html