Builder.ai named Ultimate Tennis Showdown's official technology partner for 2023 tour

The partnership with the new league founded by renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou commences ahead of the season's first event in Los Angeles and aims to use technology to revolutionize tennis engagement forever

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023, the AI powered next generation composable software development platform that's so simple and accessible, allowing every individual and business to turn their ideas into software, today announced its role as the official technology partner for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) Tour. Throughout 2023 Builder.ai will serve as lead technology sponsor for the new tennis league founded by world renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The partnership will commence at the first of UTS's four events this year taking place July 21 to 23, 2023 in Los Angeles at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Builder.ai is powering the technology platform that is a key part of the UTS vision; from fan engagement through to WEB 3 enablement of an incredible sport that also drives relevance for the sport to the younger generations who want to lean forward and be more engaged. UTS and Builder.ai share a common goal of using software to empower a better and more connected world.

The ground-breaking tennis league UTS promises to be bigger and better than ever, with celebrated top players such as ATP World Top 10 Players Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz; 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios; USA phenom Ben Shelton; Rising stars Alexander Bublik and Yibing Wu; and Tennis journeymen Gael Monfils and Diego Schwartzman.

The true power behind UTS is that it's a first of a kind sports league with a first of a kind technology platform. From a unique digital engagement platform to NFTs for the most exciting moments in tennis to a soon to be digital debut on the Blockchain. Builder.ai is going to be UTS partner as it takes this uncharted route to making tennis more accessible, more relevant and more engaging for a younger demographic.

This event marks the return of Professional Tennis to Los Angeles and will take place from July 21-23 in the Dignity Health Sports Park's Tennis Stadium. The Los Angeles event will be the fifth staging of this revolutionary concept which began in 2020 - and the first ever outside Europe.

In 2023, there will be three regular events all around the world, and for the first time, a Grand Final crowning the season champion. The Los Angeles event winner will qualify for the UTS Grand Final (December 7-10). The other two regular events will be held in Frankfurt, Germany (September 15-17) and in Asia/Middle East (December 1-3).

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with UTS on this exciting partnership surrounding the latest and most innovative tournament format Patrick has conceived in the world of tennis," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard & Founder of Builder.ai. "We are excited by the value UTS places on technology as a core value of its platform and events, and as its lead collaborator in the space, we're confident our work will continue to harness the power that both sports and technology together can wield as defining cultural influences. As a huge fan and player of tennis myself, I'm exuberant in this opportunity to offer Builder.ai's unparalleled assets in software & artificial intelligence to advance UTS's mission to unite tennis fans around the world and introduce the sport to new generations. But of-course, our AI Natasha will also be making her debut soon on the court!"

"We are more than excited to partner with Builder.ai, a truly cutting-edge leader in the tech and AI industry," said Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder and President of UTS. Our association makes perfect sense, since both UTS and Builder.ai place innovation at the heart of their DNA. The capabilites of Builder.ai in the tech and AI spaces are ground-breaking, and we look forward to the endless applications that we will be able to jointly bring to life during our UTS events on the global stage. UTS is all about revolutionizing tennis by boosting fan engagement and interaction - Builder.ai will be of tremendous help to fulfill our vision, starting by the UTS App designed by Builder.ai that will be used on the UTS Events in 2023."

Established in 2016, Builder.ai continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app (web or mobile) - faster and 70% more affordably. Breaking software down into its reusable lego-like features, coupled with customization from its managed expert network of designers and developers atop its service through the power of human assisted, AI powered assembly line, has been the key to Builder.ai's success and the key to successful customer digital transformations worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, Builder.ai has employed its signature compostable software platform to speedily build the official "Ultimate Tennis Showdown" app for functionality throughout the upcoming 2023 tournaments. Download the app to stay up-to-date with the tournament schedule as well as exclusive event clips. The app allows you to connect and engage with other fans using engagement experiences like polling, live streaming and Front Row Experience and stay updated with post tournament clips, rankings, and scores. The app even allows users to connect with fellow fans, interact with players through questions and live streams, and explore the world of tennis like never before.



For more information on the Ultimate Tennis Showdown - LA tournament or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.uts.live/league-2023/usa/ .

About Builder.ai:

Builder.ai® is an AI powered composable software the next generation app development platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using Building Blocks automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai landed on the 2023 Fast Company list of Most Innovative Companies, was awarded "Hottest AI Startup" and 2022's "Hottest Scale-Up" at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.

BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

About Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS):

In short, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is the world's newest, most exciting, innovative tennis league, playing an entirely reinvented game format. The year-round league was founded by Patrick Mouratoglou, renowned for coaching many icons of the game including Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Holger Rune. UTS introduces a modern format consisting of 40-minute intense matches, a lightened code of conduct, and unique novelties. For instance, UTS cards strongly emphasize strategy and add to the suspense. Live coaching and mid-match interviews allow fans to get inside the player's minds and immerse into their universe. UTS organized its first proof of concept events following the Covid-19 lockdown. World-famous players that have already participated include Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev, and many more. In 2023, UTS returns with four events worldwide. The first three events will occur in the US, Europe, and Asia. Finally, a Grand Final will be held in December in the Middle East. For more information, visit uts.live

Media Contacts:

Builder.ai

Stephanie.lowenthal@builder.ai

UTS

stevewebster@cmpr.net