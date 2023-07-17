-Therapeutic equivalence and safety confirmed between DMB-3115 and Stelara in global phase III

Dong-A ST (President/CEO Min-young Kim, KRX:170900) announced on July 14 that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) confirmed acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for DMB-3115, a biosimilar of Stelara (Ustekinumab).

Accord, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, submitted the MAA to EMA on June 23rd, and the EMA accepted the MMA submission on July 14th in CET.

The MAA submission is based on the results of an extensive analytical similarity assessment of DMB-3115 with that US and EU-sourced STELARA using current 'state-of-the-art' methods. The MAA submission also comprised the results from the phase III multi-regional clinical trials in patients with plaque psoriasis (NCT04785326). The primary endpoint was the rate of change in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) for skin symptoms. As a result, the therapeutic equivalence between DMB-3115 and the reference product was verified, and no safety issues were observed.

DMB-3115 is a proposed biosimilar to Stelara, a blockbuster drug developed by Janssen Biotech Inc., and for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. It recorded 17.77 billion USD (IQVIA Accumulative Sales in 2022) and is one of the best-selling biologics.

Dong-A Socio Holdings and Meiji Seika Pharma began joint development for DMB-3115 in 2013, and the rights for R&D and commercialization were transferred to Dong-A ST in July 2020 for efficient project management. Since then, Dong-A ST and Meiji Seika Pharma worked together to develop the drug.

In July 2021, the worldwide distribution rights, excluding Japan, South Korea, and certain Asian regions, were licensed to Intas Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company. Intas Pharmaceuticals will commercialize DMB-3115 with its global subsidiaries Accord BioPharma of the US and Accord Healthcare of the EU, UK, and Canada.

"We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Dong-a Meiji for Accord Healthcare to file for global rights to this critical drug, reinforcing our commitment to improving access to high-quality biosimilar drugs for patients globally," said Mr. Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of Accord Healthcare.

"We will spare no effort to ensure DMB-3115 is supplied to the global market by leveraging a strong partnership between Dong-A, Meiji, Intas, and Accord," said Mr. Jaehong Park, President CSO (Chief Science Officer) of DongA ST.

