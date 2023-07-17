Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
17.07.23
14:11 Uhr
24,660 Euro
+0,340
+1,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,54024,62015:26
24,54024,61015:27
PR Newswire
17.07.2023 | 15:24
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity has exited the Russian market

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has completed the divestment of its operations in Russia for a purchase price of approximately SEK 1.2bn on a cash and debt-free basis. Essity has thus exited Russia.

Essity began work in April 2022 to exit the Russian market and in 2022 an impairment was carried out of the company's assets in Russia of approximately SEK 1.7bn.

"Ever since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, we have been fully focused on exiting Russia. Today, we have completed the divestment of our business following a long and complex process," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

In 2022, Essity's net sales in Russia corresponded to about 2% of its total consolidated net sales.

The buyer is the company New Technologies LLC, with the principal owner Igor Shilov. The earnings impact, including accumulated currency translation differences, amounts to approximately SEK -0.5bn and will be reported as an item affecting comparability in the third quarter of 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3806040/2192150.pdf

Essity has exited the Russian market

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-has-exited-the-russian-market-301878498.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.