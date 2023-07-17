Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023
Whole Foods Market Foundations: So Delicious Dairy Free Commits Another $25,000 This Year To Empower Microentrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Whole Foods Market Foundations, Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

So Delicious Dairy Free, a Danone America brand, is a B Corporation company that strives to do more than the minimum. Through their program the Good People Loop they work to empower coconut farmer partners in the Philippines to adopt more sustainable farming practices like intercropping, composting, and mulching organic matter. These practices improve their crop yields which combined with profits generated from intercrops and better linkage to markets lead to higher income for farmers.

Since 2015, So Delicious Dairy Free has been committed to funding opportunity through Whole Planet Foundation. As a repeat 2023 donor, their $50,000 commitment this year will help fund an additional 270 microloans for entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers living in poverty. With a small microloan, low-income entrepreneurs can start or develop a business, often home-based, to support themselves and their families. Smallholder farmers can gain access to inputs like seed and fertilizer on credit.

"So Delicious Dairy Free is on a mission to show what's possible when everyone has an equal seat at the table. This means advocating for a more inclusive economy and creating economic opportunities for marginalized communities. We are proud to support Whole Planet Foundation and their mission to alleviate global poverty through microfinance", says Virginia Kelly, VP of Marketing for So Delicious Dairy Free.

Learn how you can help support our mission at wholeplanetfoundation.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768309/So-Delicious-Dairy-Free-Commits-Another-25000-This-Year-To-Empower-Microentrepreneurs

