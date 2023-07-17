Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
17.07.2023 | 15:36
Sapphiros Appoints Industry Veteran Andrew Garfield to Lead Technology Transfer to Manufacturing

BOSTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a platform dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Garfield as its new Vice President of Operations.

Knowing now moves us

Mr. Garfield will be responsible for transfer to manufacture, manufacturing operations and ensuring end-to-end supply chain resilience and continuity.

Mark Gladwell, CEO of Sapphiros, commented, "We are excited for Andrew to join our team at Sapphiros. Andrew brings a wealth of experience in high volume, high-complexity manufacturing, leading and scaling multiple operations across Europe and the US. His technical capabilities combined with his process expertise will accelerate the transfer of our product portfolio, including Satio draw and detect technologies, Lateral Flow, Digital Lateral Flow, Molecular and Graphene Biosensor technologies to our installed extreme volume manufacturing line, with its 5 billion unit annual capacity."

Prior to joining Sapphiros, Mr. Garfield was SVP, Global Operations at Smith and Nephew PLC, leading operations across several continents and transforming manufacturing sites into world-class manufacturing centers of excellence. Previously, Mr. Garfield held senior operations leadership roles within Abbott, Alere and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Garfield holds a master's degree in engineering and is a qualified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

"I am excited to join Sapphiros at this time to lead the company's operational activities as it prepares to commercialize its transformational portfolio of products," said Mr. Garfield. "By leveraging the existing manufacturing infrastructure, we have the potential to deliver fast, accurate, and affordable diagnostics that will have a transformative impact on global health."

About Sapphiros:

Sapphiros, backed by Neoenta and KKR, is a privately held consumer diagnostics platform company. The Sapphiros portfolio includes novel sample collection, next-generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics to help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us

For further information: Sapphiros, press@sapphiros.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895080/Sapphiros_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sapphiros-appoints-industry-veteran-andrew-garfield-to-lead-technology-transfer-to-manufacturing-301878393.html

