Kohler Co. Outlines Strategy, Ambitions, and Progress in 2022 ESG Report

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Kohler Co. released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report with key metrics of the company's Believing in Better philosophy outlining ambitions and progress across environmental sustainability; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and social impact initiatives.

"Over the past year, we made substantial progress advancing Kohler's environmental sustainability, DEI, and social impact strategies. We established targets for relevant Scope 3 emissions, conducted a climate risk assessment, and continued to innovate new products that conserve water and materials," says David Kohler, Chair and CEO, Kohler Co. "We increased investment in Kohler WasteLAB to advance the company's circularity strategy and acquired businesses like Heila Technologies and Curtis Instruments to strengthen our clean energy offerings."

In 2022, Kohler intensified the operationalization of its environmental practices around energy, water, and waste; continued to advance its diversity hiring; engaged more associates to give back to their communities; and expanded programs and partnerships that positively impact lives through arts, education, health, and wellbeing support. Highlights from the 2022 report include:

GHG, water, and waste intensity reductions: Achieved 16% reduction in GHG emissions, 10 percent reduction for water, and 23 percent reduction in waste, respectively

: Achieved 16% reduction in GHG emissions, 10 percent reduction for water, and 23 percent reduction in waste, respectively Global operational energy use intensity reduction : Saw a 41% reduction since 2008, an increase from 30 percent in 2021

Water savings and products: Contributed 88 billion gallons of water saved in 2022, and over 560 billion gallons saved since 2007, with Kohler WaterSense-labeled products

: Contributed 88 billion gallons of water saved in 2022, and over 560 billion gallons saved since 2007, with Kohler WaterSense-labeled products Diverse hiring : Exceeded 2022 goal for diverse hiring with 53 percent of new hires, permanent and exempt, in the US representing diverse backgrounds

Associate engagement: Hosted over 300 associate-led global community engagement activities, up from 80 in 2021, and increased the number of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) available to associates to 10 - including Bold Ability (creating a disability friendly workplace) and ARK (Asian Resources of Kohler)

Hosted over 300 associate-led global community engagement activities, up from 80 in 2021, and increased the number of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) available to associates to 10 - including Bold Ability (creating a disability friendly workplace) and ARK (Asian Resources of Kohler) Lives impacted: Positively impacted over 1 million lives in 2022 and more than 17.1 million since 1990 through Kohler Safe Water for All, educational, and arts and industries programs

"We're proud of the progress we've made to bring more innovative, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable solutions to more people, in addition to providing safe water and sanitation for communities that lack equitable access," says Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer. "Our passionate associates and leadership are integrating our Believing in Better philosophy into business strategies and operations which generates ideas and actions for improvement across the organization."

In 2022, Kohler also expanded its efforts to promote energy resiliency and resource conservation, as well as innovations in renewable and clean energy solutions.

Kohler Kitchen and Bath continued to lead in U.S. EPA WaterSense-labeled offering by certifying 85 new products across toilets, bathroom faucets and showerheads.

Continued expansion of global EPD and Declare label product transparency offerings.

The company's in house innovation incubator for products with a social purpose, Innovation for Good, launched a porcelain pour flush toilet (Kohler Rinse) for communities without access to piped water and electricity.

Kohler's subsidiary, Mira, launched HeatCapture which is a double wall stainless steel heat exchanger to help specifiers and new build developers in the UK comply with new reduced emissions regulations.

Meanwhile, Kohler's Clarke Energy was part of a consortium that won the 2022 Water Breakthrough Challenge sponsored by Ofwat to support the demonstration of an innovative carbon capture and conversion system at the Severn Trent wastewater treatment site in England.

Additionally, Kohler partnered with Polar explorer Robert Swan on his excursion through Antarctica to the Geographic South Pole where he relied only on renewable energy sources. Kohler equipped him with a customized KOHLER generator that utilized a KOHLER diesel engine fueled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). The off-grid sustainable system provided the energy needed to operate Swan's base camp and provide battery charge to his mobile equipment.

To read more on Kohler's progress and impact, you can access the 2022 ESG Report here: https://www.kohlercompany.com/social-impact/believing-in-better/.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions - home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies - and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

Believing in Better: Better Planet, Better Communities, Better Lives

Believing in Better is based on the company's operating philosophy that its best can always be better - for the planet, people, communities, and business. Believing in Better has three pillars: Better Planet, Better Communities and Better Lives, which house its sustainability, DEI and social impact strategies. Through each of these pillars, Kohler works to develop products and programs that have a meaningful impact, not only for its business, but for the communities it serves, and for the lives of the people who use its products.

