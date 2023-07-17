French eco-organization Soren, which collects and recycles end-of-life solar panels, has published its 2022 annual report. Last year, more than 10 million solar panels were put on the market in France, up 25% from 2021.From pv magazine France French environmental agency Soren has published its activity report for 2022. Last year, France put more than 10 million photovoltaic panels totaling around 4 GW on the market, a 25% increase from 2021. This is equivalent to around 233,000 tons, showing a constant increase in solar module output. Soren identified 3,848 tons of end-of-life panels recovered ...

