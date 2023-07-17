Arix Bioscience PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Holding(s) in Company 17-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD045071 Issuer Name ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Ruffer LLP City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Jul-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 17-Jul-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.977220 0.000000 4.977220 6440000 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD045071 6440000 0 4.977220 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 6440000 4.977220%

Ruffer LLP now controls the voting rights over 6,440,000 shares (less than 5% of the voting rights) of Arix Bioscience plc which are held by the discretionary clients of Ruffer LLP and its subsidiaries (the voting of which is all controlled by Ruffer LLP). This change from 5% to less than 5% is due to the sale of 80,000 shares by Ruffer LLP on 14 July 2023.

17-Jul-2023

Ruffer LLP

