EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Statement

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. approves further buy-back of shares



17-Jul-2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17 Samara Asset Group p.l.c. approves further buy-back of shares Sliema/Malta, July 17, 2023. The Board of Directors of Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) ("Company") decided today to implement a new share buy-back programme by using the authorization to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 17 March 2023 and to acquire up to maximum 2 million treasury shares in the period from 18 July 2023 to 17 July 2024 for a maximum purchase price of in total EUR 30 million. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange. The buy-back will take place under the leadership of an investment firm or a credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. The commissioned investment firm or credit institution will make its decisions on the time of the repurchase of shares independently and uninfluenced by Samara Asset Group p.l.c.. The Company intends to use the repurchased shares as funds for acquisitions. All share repurchase transactions will be announced weekly after their execution on the Company's website (https://www.samara-ag.com) in the Investor Relations section. About Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world's best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Media Contact: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta https://samara-ag.com/ E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



End of Inside Information



17-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

