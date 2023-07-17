Anzeige
WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286
Xetra
17.07.23
16:02 Uhr
7,226 Euro
+0,053
+0,74 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2023
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ERAMET

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:ERAMET
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:7% due 22nd May 2028
Offer price:99.489
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


