Europe Natural Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2028

Europe Natural Cosmetic Market is anticipated to add USD 6.04 billion in size from 2023 to 2028

There is a growing awareness among European consumers about the potential health risks associated with synthetic ingredients commonly found in conventional cosmetics.

Europe is one of the largest markets for natural cosmetics globally. The market has experienced robust growth in recent years, fueled by growing consumer awareness about the potential health and environmental impacts of synthetic ingredients. The demand for natural cosmetics continues to rise, with consumers seeking products that align with their values of health and sustainability.

Europe has stringent regulations and standards for cosmetic products, including natural cosmetics. The European Union's Cosmetics Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009 sets strict guidelines for cosmetic safety, labelling, and ingredients. This regulatory framework ensures that natural cosmetics meet specific criteria and adhere to high-quality standards, providing consumers with confidence in the products they purchase. European consumers have a strong preference for organic and natural ingredients in their beauty products.

They actively seek out brands that use sustainably sourced botanical extracts, plant-based actives, and natural oils. This has led to the growth of organic certifications such as COSMOS and Natrue, which assure consumers that products meet strict organic and natural ingredient requirements. European consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients used in their beauty products.

They seek clean and transparent beauty options, free from potentially harmful chemicals. There is a growing demand for natural cosmetics that clearly communicate their ingredient lists, highlighting natural and organic ingredients. European consumers value personalised beauty experiences. Brands are offering customization options, allowing consumers to tailor products to their specific skin concerns or preferences. Customizable skincare routines, foundation shades, and personalised fragrance blends are examples of this trend.

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the products they use and are actively seeking natural and organic alternatives that are perceived as safer and healthier for their skin. European consumers are increasingly embracing a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. They are looking for beauty products that align with their values of sustainability, transparency, and overall well-being. Natural cosmetics, with their focus on organic and natural ingredients, cruelty-free practises, and eco-friendly packaging, appeal to these values.

There is a significant demand for sustainable and ethical beauty products in Europe. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchasing choices. Natural cosmetics often emphasise sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly manufacturing processes, and recyclable or biodegradable packaging, making them attractive options for environmentally conscious consumers.

Countries covered in the report:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

By Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetic

Other (Fragrances)

By Pricing Range

Mass

Premium

By End User

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution channel

Specialist Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channel

