Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
17.07.23
16:12 Uhr
15,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.07.2023 | 16:54
Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B1YQ7219

Issuer Name

Third Point Investors Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

AVI Global Trust plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited

CREST: BO01 - Account 11429

London

England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.000828

0.000000

4.000828

1743520

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.970000

0.000000

3.970000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B1YQ7219

1743520

4.000828

Sub

Total 8.A

1743520

4.000828%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub

Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub

Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Exeter, England


