fishbat: Clarity Benefit Solutions Again Receives Best Places to Work Distiction by Njbiz

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading benefits administration company, today announced it has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work by NJBIZ. Clarity is among a small, prestigious group of companies who received the honor this week and has now made the list three years.

"This prestigious honor recognizes our exceptional workplace culture and dedication of each and every member of the Clarity family," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and chief executive officer, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "It is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive environment that enables every team member to thrive and reach their full potential."

Best Places to Work results are based upon a survey conducted by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group. The group confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge.

The Clarity culture is inspired by a genuine concern for people and a desire to serve. With a sincere desire to do better in the world, the Clarity team is focused on a service-first approach. Whether it is our service to each other, to business or to benefits administration, we always put our customer's needs first.

"As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we should also take a moment to reflect on what makes our company truly special," said Iris Negron, vice president human resources, Clarity Benefit Solutions. "It is the feeling of camaraderie, the mutual respect, and the genuine care we show for one another. It is the innovative ideas, empowering initiatives, and the remarkable teamwork that exemplifies the spirit of Clarity. We look at this recognition as a launchpad for even greater achievements ahead. Together, the sky's the limit, and we are fully prepared to push boundaries, break barriers, and chart new territories."

Clarity, along with the other honorees, will be celebrated Sept. 28 during the Best Places to Work awards ceremony at the iPlay America Event Center in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

