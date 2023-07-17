Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A3CTU1 | ISIN: US30052F1003
NASDAQ
17.07.23
17:43 Uhr
4,360 US-Dollar
+0,330
+8,19 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 17:14
140 Leser
Green Stock News: EVgo Awarded NEVI Funding to Deploy 350kW Fast Charging Stations in Ohio

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO), one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, has announced the company and its eXtend partners were selected by DriveOhio for proposed awards of $13.8M in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations.

All of these stations will be equipped with 350kW high-power fast charging capabilities. Additionally, in DriveOhio's initial release of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds, EVgo and its eXtend partners received a significant share, surpassing 75% of the awarded amount, which amounts to over $18 million.

DriveOhio plans to release $100 million in NEVI funds over five years to bolster EV charging infrastructure deployment statewide.

Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo stated: "Thanks to our long operational history and our blue ribbon partnerships on both our owned and operated network and through our eXtend business, we are well-positioned to deliver the fast charging infrastructure needed by states like Ohio."

EVgo is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Shares of EVgo trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol EVGO. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/evgo-evgo-awarded-nevi-funding-to-deploy-350kw-fast-charging-stations-in-ohio

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Contact

John Jewell
Director of Communications
Green Stock News
john@greenstocknews.com

Green Stock News, Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Green Stock News

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768345/EVgo-EVGO-Awarded-NEVI-Funding-to-Deploy-350kW-Fast-Charging-Stations-in-Ohio

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
