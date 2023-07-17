Green Stock News: EVgo Awarded NEVI Funding to Deploy 350kW Fast Charging Stations in Ohio

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO), one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles, has announced the company and its eXtend partners were selected by DriveOhio for proposed awards of $13.8M in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations.

All of these stations will be equipped with 350kW high-power fast charging capabilities. Additionally, in DriveOhio's initial release of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds, EVgo and its eXtend partners received a significant share, surpassing 75% of the awarded amount, which amounts to over $18 million.

DriveOhio plans to release $100 million in NEVI funds over five years to bolster EV charging infrastructure deployment statewide.

Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo stated: "Thanks to our long operational history and our blue ribbon partnerships on both our owned and operated network and through our eXtend business, we are well-positioned to deliver the fast charging infrastructure needed by states like Ohio."

EVgo is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

