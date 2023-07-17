110 Grill Partners with Providence Friars Guard Devin Carter

Modern American Restaurant Brand Selects Dynamic Playmaker Carter for Second Providence Market Partnership

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, now has a partnership with scorer and dynamic playmaker Devin Carter for the launch of its second Providence market athletic collaboration. Devin Carter, a junior at Providence College and a talented up-and-coming guard for the Providence Friars, brings his scoring prowess to the restaurant brand. This NIL relationship marks a significant milestone for 110 Grill® as it establishes its second athletic partnership in the Providence area with Friar Family Collective, and is the only restaurant-athlete partnering of its kind in the area. Name, image, and likeness (NIL) is the term used by the NCAA to refer to a student-athlete and their identifiable factors that make the individual unique.

"We love the strong community fan base in Providence and we're proud to be a part of it," said Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing, RAVentures. "With our restaurant location across from the AMP, we can almost feel the school spirit from the building spilling through our doors. We extend an open invitation for every Friar, friend and fan to join us."

The Providence Friars men's basketball team represents Providence College in NCAA Division 1, and has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in collegiate basketball. Since the start of the Big East Conference in 1979 they have been pushed forward by their dedicated and passionate fan base, their games draw significant attention and support from the local community. Carter is a 6'3", 195 lb guard from Miami, Florida. He attended high school at New England's very-own Brewster Academy.

Committed to promoting allergy awareness , 110 Grill® welcomes all customers, including those visiting the Providence area, to relish in its modern American cuisine within its sizeable dining area or expansive bar space. With a diverse menu featuring a wide array of options from steaks and salads to burgers and sandwiches, 110 Grill® proudly offers the flexibility of preparing the entire menu in gluten-free variations.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

