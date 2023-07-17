The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe E-Pharmacy Market is anticipated to add more than USD 20 Billion from 2023 to 2028.

E-pharmacy platforms in Europe offer a wide range of prescription drugs, including both brand-name and generic medications. Patients can conveniently access a broad selection of prescription drugs through these platforms, often with detailed information about each medication, including dosage instructions, potential side effects, and precautions.

Furthermore, e-pharmacies in Europe adhere to stringent safety measures to ensure the authenticity and quality of prescription medications. The European Medicines Verification System (EMVS) is a centralized database implemented across the EU to track and verify the authenticity of prescription medicines. E-pharmacies integrate with this system to ensure that the medications they dispense are genuine and safe.

In addition, e-pharmacy platforms in Europe typically employ advanced software systems to perform medication interaction checks. When a patient orders multiple prescription drugs, the system checks for potential interactions between the medications to mitigate risks and ensure patient safety.

This feature helps identify and prevent adverse drug interactions, enhancing patient well-being. In addition to OTC medications, e-pharmacy platforms in Europe offer a variety of non-medication products related to self-care and wellness. These may include items such as vitamins, supplements, first aid supplies, personal care products, and health devices. E-pharmacies aim to provide a comprehensive range of products that support individuals' overall health and well-being.

Europe has a robust regulatory framework governing E-pharmacy operations to ensure patient safety, privacy, and quality of healthcare services. The European Union (EU) has implemented the EU Directive 2011/62/EU, commonly known as the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD). The FMD mandates safety features on prescription medications, such as tamper-evident packaging and unique identifiers, to prevent the distribution of counterfeit drugs. This stringent regulatory environment ensures that E-pharmacies in Europe meet high standards of safety and quality.

Furthermore, Europe places significant emphasis on privacy and data protection in healthcare services, including E-pharmacy. E-pharmacies in Europe must comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which sets strict standards for the collection, storage, and processing of personal data. This ensures that patients' sensitive information is handled securely and their privacy is respected throughout the E-pharmacy experience.

In addition, Ensuring the safety and quality of medications sold through E-pharmacy platforms is crucial. However, the risk of counterfeit or substandard medications exists in the online marketplace. E-pharmacies must implement robust measures to verify the authenticity and quality of the products they sell and ensure proper storage and transportation conditions to maintain medication integrity.

Considered in this report

Geography: Europe

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Countries covered in the report:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Aspects covered in this report

Europe E-Pharmacy market with its value and forecast along with its segments

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Drug Type

Prescription drug

Over-the-counter drug

By Product Type Channel

Skin Care (Skin diseases skin injuries)

Allergy food intolerance, Stomach, Intestines Digestion

Diabetes Care

Heart care, circulation veins, BP, cholesterol

Orthopedic (muscles, bones, joints)

Urology (Bladder, Kidney Prostate)

Animal pharmacy

Naturopathy

ENT (Eyes, ears, Tooth Mouth)

Cold flu

vitamins minerals

Cosmetics

Painkiller

Others (gynec, Calm down, sleep stress, sexuality, Lose weight, Diet Lifestyle, Self-tests everyday aids, smoking cessation)

