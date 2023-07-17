Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A3C6UN | ISIN: SE0016288591 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LO
Frankfurt
17.07.23
08:02 Uhr
0,304 Euro
-0,056
-15,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.07.2023 | 17:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bricknode Holding AB is updated (385/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On March 15, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the
Company's intention to divest all of its operational assets. 

On, April 14, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the
Company's intention to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

On, July 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bricknode Holding AB (BRICK B, ISIN code
SE0016288591, order book ID 239253). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
