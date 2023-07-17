Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Linkfire A/S receives observation status (386/23)

Today, July 17, 2023, Linkfire A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intends to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Linkfire A/S (LINKFI, ISIN code DK0061550811, order book ID 228619) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.