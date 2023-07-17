MCPV has revealed plans to build a 3 GW solar cell and module factory in the Netherlands, with an initial capacity of 300 MW and an expected increase to 3 GW by 2026. The factory will produce solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology, with an efficiency of up to 26.5%.SolarNL said in late June that it has secured €412 million ($462.5 million) in grants and loans from the Dutch National Fund for Growth. Dutch solar manufacturer MCPV, a spinoff of Resilient Group and one of SolarNL's companies, has also announced plans to build a solar cell and module factory at an unspecified ...

