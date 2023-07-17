Announcing Sharon Bligh as Director of Health and Sustainability at The Consumer Goods Forum

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is thrilled to announce Sharon Bligh in a new, expanded leadership role as Director of Health and Sustainability.

In this role, Sharon continues to lead CGF member action via the Healthier Lives Coalition of Action (CHL), which focuses on consumer and employee health and wellness, but now also adds to her leadership portfolio the fight against food loss, via the Food Waste Coalition of Action. In this capacity, Sharon is taking over from Sustainability director Ignacio Gavilan, who is moving on after eight amazing years with the CGF.

Sharon has also been tapped to lead the CGF's work as the only UN Race to Zero accelerator for the consumer goods industry. In June at the CGF Kyoto Summit, Co-Chairs Frans Muller, President & CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelez International wasted no time in launching a new Coalition of Action to spur industry actors in making real progress on "net zero" emissions by 2050, even as consumer behaviors and the consumer goods industry are changing.

"Human wellness and sustainability are for me intrinsically connected - people and planet are at the core of our mission at the CGF," says Sharon. "I look forward to working with the global CGF governing board of 58 CEOs and the 400 member companies as we accelerate the ambition for a more sustainable world for all."

Expect more concrete plans from Sharon and the CGF Food Waste, Healthier Lives, and the new "net zero" Coalitions of Action to be shared at the Sustainable Retail Summit (SRS) in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 18-20, 2023. For more information about the SRS, please see here.

-- END --

About the CGF

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organisation that represents both manufacturers and retailers globally. It brings together senior leaders from more than 400 retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders across 70 countries. CGF accelerates change through eight Coalitions of Action: forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, supply chains and product data. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs.

For more information, please contact:

Edna Ayme-Yahil

Communications Director

The Consumer Goods Forum

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Consumer Goods Forum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Consumer Goods Forum

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/consumer-goods-forum

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Consumer Goods Forum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768349/Announcing-Sharon-Bligh-as-Director-of-Health-and-Sustainability-at-The-Consumer-Goods-Forum