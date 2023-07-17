Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Faith Tribe (FTRB) on July 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FTRB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 UTC on July 19, 2023.





Faith Tribe (FTRB) is a collaborative fashion platform devoted to open-sourcing fashion talent and unlocking new opportunities for creators, artists, designers, and fashion businesses. Its native token, FTRB, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on July 19, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Faith Tribe

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Faith Tribe (FTRB), a collaborative fashion platform devoted to open-sourcing fashion talent and unlocking new opportunities for creators, artists, designers, and fashion businesses. It was created by the owners of the fashion brand Faith Connexion, renowned as a pioneer of collaborative fashion, known for its unique and art-inspired luxury streetwear. The platform's mission is to develop a global creator ecosystem that fosters an inclusive and open environment for the successful creation, trading, distribution, and monetization of user-generated designs for fashion items.

Faith Tribe is building the first decentralized ecosystem for the collaborative creation of digital and physical fashion goods, providing a multi-platform solution to fulfill diverse goals for different stakeholders. By enabling digital fashion content creation, discoverability, distribution, and physical production, Faith Tribe addresses structural bottlenecks faced by independent creators. The solution ensures coordination of ownership and rights for both digital and physical fashion designs, empowering stakeholders to contribute to the ecosystem, interact with others, and engage in value-added activities. Additionally, it supports designers and entrepreneurs in launching their own fashion labels within the web3 and metaverse economy, leveraging the community and core platform experience. Faith Tribe facilitates the pursuit of goals for its stakeholders, including the Creative Tribe community, buyers, patrons, and the Developer Tribe responsible for ongoing product development, technical integrations, network governance, and community development.

About FTRB Token

The primary objective of the first token issuance is to distribute ownership and participation in the network among curated businesses, startups, creators, artists, and influencers in the fashion and lifestyle industries, aiming to populate the platform with suitable participants and drive the utility value of the token, while the raised capital will be utilized for the development of the Faith Tribe Solution.

Based on ERC-20, FTRB has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The token allocation of the Faith Tribe ecosystem includes 17% for the core team and general treasury, vesting over 4 years, 8% for initial funding through private sale or public bootstrapping, 10% for Seed Investors with a portion released at TGE and the rest vesting over one year, 50% granted to accelerate growth and adoption, 11% for development compensation, and 14% distributed during fashion events and marketing activations. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on July 19, 2023, investors who are interested in FTRB can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

