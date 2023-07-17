Anzeige
WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2023
KERING: Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (July 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 07.15.2023


Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

July 17, 2023

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Date



Total Number of

shares

Total number of voting rights

theoretical 1Exercisable 2


July 15, 2023

124,070,778

177,238,203

175,464,010

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
