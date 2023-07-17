Chris McGuire Named President of American Marketing Association Chicago Chapter

The Country's Largest AMA Chapter Announces New Board Members

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Chris McGuire, Director of Client Growth and Engagement at McGuffin Creative Group Inc., is the chapter's new president. McGuire has served on the board for four years and brings 25 years of industry leadership to the position. The AMA Chicago chapter also welcomes eight new board members to its leadership and eight returning board members.

Chris McGuire

"We are delighted to welcome our new and returning board members. They are the driving force behind AMA Chicago's continuous efforts to elevate and expand educational opportunities and networking offerings for marketers in Chicago and beyond," said Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of the AMA Chicago. "Because of their strategic planning, innovative ideas, and dedicated service, our chapter remains a strong industry leader."

Under McGuire's direction as the AMA Chicago chapter president, the organization will continue to produce high-quality educational events and opportunities for marketers to grow and connect with others in the field. Additionally, McGuire has committed to developing a new mentorship program, expanding DEI initiatives, and forging new community/industry partnerships.

"I'm excited and humbled to take on the role of president for the AMA Chicago. Our chapter has been supporting Chicago's marketing community for more than 80 years, and I'm proud to join the legacy of leaders for the country's largest chapter," McGuire said. "I joined the board more than three years ago and have worked with some great past presidents as they made their mark on our thriving chapter. Their dedication and unwavering commitment have set a high bar, which serves as both an honor and opportunity for me."

New board members include Jay Ford, serving as VP of Strategic Relations; Sylvia Marten, VP of Marketing and Communications at VNA Health Care serving as Director of Marketing Insights; Kathy Quinn, Founder of the Q Group LLC serving as Director of Programming. New Members at Large include Kelly Cutler, Program Director at Northwestern University Medill School; Meghan Hurley, Global VP of Brand at Claire's; Gabriel Mitchell, President of Angel Flight Marketing Services; Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America; and Jennifer Severns, Chief Experience Officer at ThomasARTS.

Returning board members include Shanita Akintonde, President of ShanitaSpeaks LLC, serving as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Lauren Banks Arnold, VP, Group Account Director of The Shipyard, serving as VP of Membership Relations; Julia Parisot, VP Business Development at LoSasso Integrated Marketing serving as VP of Sponsorship; Dean Petrulakis, Senior Vice President of Sales at LCP is Director of Sponsorship; and Karolyn Raphael, President of Winger Marketing, serving as Director of Public Relations.

The executive committee includes Chris McGuire, Director of Client Growth and Engagement at McGuffive Creative Group, serving as President; Leslie Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer at Mesmerise is the Immediate Past President; Josh Blacksmith, Senior Director of Global Consumer Relationships and Engagement at Kimberly-Clark is President-elect; Beverly Moore, Managing Director at ProGrace is Secretary; John Garcia, Chief Financial Officer at VMLY&R Commerce is Treasurer; and Bonnie Massa, President of Massa & Company is the Chicago chapter's Executive Director.

For more information on the benefits of membership with the American Marketing Association's Chicago chapter, visit the website at AMAChicago.org. Information can also be found about upcoming events and award programs, as well as job opportunities and marketing resources on the website.

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 87 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

