Ipsos acquires Big Village Australia

Paris, July17th, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Insights business of Big Village Australia, covering public sector market research, employee research and customer experience. The acquisition enhances Ipsos' position in the Australian market and strengthens its capabilities in the government and social sectors as well as customer and employee experience. It also contributes to Ipsos 2025 growth plan, strengthening the global public affairs business.

The acquisition is highly complementary to Ipsos' existing research expertise, bringing large-scale federal government programs. Big Village Australia teams also service multinational clients in the professional services and IT sectors on customer experience metrics as well as conducting extensive programs providing employee experience assessment and advisory services across government and commercial clients.

"The acquisition is at the heart of our ambition to grow in public sector research and develop our Australian business to be the largest best-in-class market research agency. Big Village Australia brings some more great people to Ipsos and further expands our reach in Australia, we're delighted to be able to make this acquisition," Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, said.

Ipsos ANZ CEO, Simon Wake, said: "This acquisition will help grow Ipsos' operational in the Australian market with highly complementary skillsets in data collection, government, social and customer experience research and important new expertise in employee experience. We warmly welcome former Big Village Australia team and clients to Ipsos."

Wendy McInnes, Big Village Australia Director of Insights, said "We are thrilled to become part of the Ipsos, with its focus on being fiercely independent. Not only are our skillsets complementary, at the heart, so are our values of putting our clients and our people first."

