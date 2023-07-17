In Hand Dental': Remote Monitoring and Teledentistry App In Hand Dental Partners With Five Star Orthodontic Laboratory & Supply, Inc.

Five Star Orthodontic Laboratory & Supply, Inc. has been servicing the Orthodontic community for over 30 years. They will be using the In Hand Dental platform to add strategic value to their Tri-Aligners product line and other treatment appliances.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / In Hand Dental, a remote monitoring app and complete teledentistry platform used by dentists and orthodontists, is expanding by entering into a partnership with Five Star Orthodontic Laboratory & Supply, Inc. in Denton, TX.



Five Star Ortho Lab utilizes the line approach to appliance fabrication. Each tech is specialized in one or more departments, and each appliance from Five Star Ortho Lab undergoes quality control after each step of fabrication to provide for a much more consistent, quality appliance for doctors and patients.

Five Star Ortho Lab will provide their doctors/practitioners with specific treatment templates including activities, resources, and survey questions, for better ease of dental treatments.

Five Star Ortho Lab co-owners Bobby Middle and Jeff Loch comment on the partnership:

"By partnering with In Hand Dental, we have found a unique platform for our doctors to incorporate remote patient monitoring primarily for our Tri-aligner clear aligner system. Working with the In Hand Dental team, we know that we can leverage their technology to include monitoring for orthodontic expander, sleep and TMJ appliances. This gives us a unique and powerful solution to help our doctors provide a better patient experience while increasing their practices' efficiency and profitability. We are extremely excited about this opportunity to bring In Hand Dental to our Five Star client base."

Five Star Ortho Lab elected to have its own branded app, so now Five Store Ortho Essentials is live in the App Stores to be downloaded.

This branded app opportunity is unique to the In Hand Dental service model.

In Hand Dental can build and create a branded app for either a B2B or B2C business model, with the intention to allow our partners to not only monitor specific treatments with a patented compliance scorecard but to also allow for lead generation activities by promoting their own app in their marketing efforts.

This model creates the opportunity for the practice to track lead generation and separate their brand from the competition.

In Hand Dental CEO and founder Michael Gassman commented on the partnership:

"We are excited to engage with Five Star Ortho Lab and their Tri-aligner solution that provides more flexibility and reduced need for refinements than other aligner systems. Integrating our In Hand Dental platform and workflow with their superior product line provides a tremendous value add for their aligner customers."

About Five Star Orthodontic Laboratory & Supply, Inc.:

Five Star Orthodontic Lab & Supply, Inc. is an orthodontic lab in North Texas that has been servicing the orthodontic community for over 30 years with high-quality, consistent orthodontic products and services.

About In Hand Dental

Designed by orthodontists, In Hand Dental is a HIPAA-compliant platform used for remote monitoring, teledentistry, and virtual consultations and appointments. It provides safe, effective telecommunication methods to keep patients aligned with their treatment plan, increasing success for the patient and improved efficiencies for the providers.

