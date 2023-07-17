HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 325,000,000 Description: 4.5% due 26th August 2025 Offer price: 99.893 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.