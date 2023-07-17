RBMA: Radiology Patient Action Network Urges Congress and CMS to Prevent 'Cruel' Cuts to Medicare Access

"With nearly half of Medicare-eligible women having gone years without receiving a mammogram," noted Bob Still, the Executive Director of RBMA, "it is unconscionable for Congress to again decrease Medicare reimbursement for providers."

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / The Radiology Business Management Association's Radiology Patient Action Network (RPAN) urges Congress and the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to safeguard Medicare funding for physicians in light of proposed cuts in payments to providers under the proposed 2024 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS).

"With nearly half of Medicare-eligible women having gone years without receiving a mammogram, it is unconscionable for Congress to again decrease Medicare reimbursement for providers, particularly those who perform screenings and procedures that aid in detecting and treating life-threatening diseases," said Bob Still, the Executive Director of RBMA. "These cruel cuts not only hinder access to healthcare for Medicare recipients, but they could harm Medicaid patients too since many states link Medicaid to Medicare rates. The continued cycle of reimbursement cuts will further reduce access, worsen health disparities, and cost the country an incalculable amount of money over the long term. Congress must take action to halt these substantial cuts to independent Medicare doctors and their patients."

RPAN strongly urges Congress to pass H.R. 2474 on behalf of healthcare providers and patients nationwide. This legislation marks the beginning of a comprehensive reform to Medicare, including an adjustment for inflationary factors. These reforms mirror recommendations from MedPAC and other groups.

"While independent providers with high Medicare volumes face significant reductions in reimbursement, other provider types continue receiving inflationary updates and reimbursement increases," explained Still. "This growing disparity in reimbursement will only foster more consolidation among healthcare providers, aggravating inequities between provider types, and ultimately limiting patient access to care."

