Natalie King, Founder and CEO of EV Charging Company Dunamis Charge Speaks at Black Tech Week 2023

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Dunamis Charge, Inc. today announced that its Founder and CEO, Natalie King, has been invited to speak at Black Tech Week 2023, one of the most prominent events celebrating Black excellence within the technology industry. The event will be held from July 18 to July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH, and features a lineup of renowned speakers and industry trailblazers.

King will participate in the Inc. Founders House Panel Discussion titled Building Supportive Networks: A Better Entrepreneurial Ecosystem on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 3:35 pm. This engaging panel will focus on the crucial aspect of finding a network that supports and fosters entrepreneurial growth. Joining forces with other distinguished panelists, including Quentin Messer, Chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund and a member of Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer's cabinet, and Monica Wheat from TechStars Detroit, King will delve into the strategies and relationships that contribute to the success of entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses.

Black Tech Week is a crucial nexus for thought leaders, innovators, and professionals, catalyzing collaboration, knowledge dissemination, and empowerment within the Black tech community. The noteworthy lineup includes acclaimed figures such as Issa Rae, Candice Matthews Brackeen, Aisha Bowe, Brian Brackeen, Everette Taylor, Detavio Samuels, Felecia Hatcher, Sandy Moore, Jeff Noel, Eric Cook, Ryan Lee, Adam Philips, Lindsay Sims, Philip Cunningham, Dominic-Madori Davis, and Naj Austin.

Dunamis Charge is a leader in the energy industry, specializing in innovative solutions that promote sustainability and enhance energy efficiency. As Founder and CEO, Natalie King has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving the company's growth and establishing herself as a prominent figure in the field.

Speaking at Black Tech Week provides an incredible opportunity for Natalie King to share her insights, experiences, and expertise with fellow entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and industry professionals. Her presence on the panel reinforces her commitment to fostering a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential.

To learn more about Black Tech Week and to register for the event, please visit https://blacktechweek.com/.

To secure media assets and to coordinate interviews with Natalie King, CEO and Founder of Dunamis Charge contact Trea Davenport, Sr. PR Strategist, Trea Day LLC at 310-728-5000 or trea@treaday.com. Visit www.dunamischarge.com

to learn more about Dunamis Charge and its EV charging solutions.

About Natalie King

Natalie King is the Founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge, Inc., an innovative energy technology company specializing in sustainable EV charging solutions. Co-Founder and Chair of the Blacks in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (BEVI) trade association, King is deeply committed to fostering a greener future. Her leadership in pioneering projects is set to transform the energy scene for Detroit and underserved communities nationwide, making her a standout figure in the tech and entrepreneurship sectors.

About Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the planet.

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768380/Natalie-King-Founder-and-CEO-of-EV-Charging-Company-Dunamis-Charge-Speaks-at-Black-Tech-Week-2023