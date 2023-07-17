Anzeige
17.07.2023
LA Kings and ALLIANCE: Los Angeles Host Career Exploration Day for 20 Students Aimed at Using the Power of Sports To Create Social Equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / AEG's LA Kings in partnership with ALLIANCE: Los Angeles, which is committed to using sports for social justice, hosted a career exploration day at the LA King's Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA for 20 high school and middle school students who are part of the ALLIANCE's student empowerment program, a semester-long program that uses sports as an entryway to leadership and advocacy for student athletes.

Participants in the career event were also part of BOSS - Business of Student Success, which equips BIPOC youth, especially economically disadvantaged and boys of color, with the tools and skills to succeed in all aspects of their lives.

Students had the opportunity to network with representatives from the L.A. Kings and Alliance: Los Angeles, as well as participate in an in-depth panel that focused on the business of sports. During the panel session, panelists students heard from Zach Karis, Marketing Project Specialist, LA Kings; Gabby Valerio, Manager, Partnership Activation, LA Kings; Kylie McLogan, Manager, Group Sales, LA Kings; and former NHL player and Olympic Medalist Manon Rhéaume, Hockey Operations/Prospect Advisor, LA Kings. Panelists spoke about their jobs and career paths inspiring students to ask questions and learn about each career.

"Both the LA Kings and ALLIANCE: Los Angeles are committed to expanding opportunities for students interested in sports industry and part of that includes making sure they know about the types of career paths that exist beyond being an athlete," shared Celia Garth, Community Relations Coordinator, LA Kings.

Before the start of the panel session, students toured Toyota Sports Performance Center, the practice facility for the LA Kings and participated in a skate session led by LA Kings alumni and radio analyst Daryl Evans and Prospect Advisor Manon Rhéaume. Following the panel, they were hosted for a dinner by the LA Kings and were gifted LA Kings merchandise.

The Alliance: Los Angeles is a comprehensive five-year commitment between the 12 professional sports organizations in Los Angeles County and Orange County to drive investment and impact for social justice through sport. To learn more about The Alliance and its work, click here.

AEG, Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

Students from ALLIANCE's student empowerment program met LA Kings Alumni and sports analyst Daryl Evans.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768388/LA-Kings-and-ALLIANCE-Los-Angeles-Host-Career-Exploration-Day-for-20-Students-Aimed-at-Using-the-Power-of-Sports-To-Create-Social-Equity

